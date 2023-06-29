Watch: Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight

Well… not quite. But 50 miles above the surface of the Earth.

Virgin Galactic have launched their first commercial space flight, 19 years after the company formed, with three passengers being taken into the earth’s orbit from New Mexico.

It’s not the first ever commercial space flight - SpaceX and Blue Origin have won that modern day space race. But it is Virgin’s first commercial attempt.

There won't be text updates here - but you watch live at the top of this page, with analysis from our correspondent Jon Amos.