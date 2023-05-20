Zelensky arrives
Live

Zelensky arrives in Japan for G7 summit

Edited by Jamie Whitehead and Marita Moloney

  1. Zelensky steals the show at G7

    Tessa Wong

    in Hiroshima

    Zelensky in Japan
    It’s safe to say that Volodymyr Zelensky has stolen the show at G7 with his surprise visit to Hiroshima.

    For the past 24 hours, the “will he or won’t he” drama over his trip to Japan has dominated the news cycle. News of his possible visit broke on Friday and stole the limelight just as leaders visited a peace memorial park in Hiroshima.

    But even as news outlets scrambled to confirm it, there were confusing signals from Ukrainian officials. First they indicated he was staying in Kyiv and patching in by video-link as planned, then said he was coming, then said he was staying.

    It was perhaps a sign that, while his visit was reportedly mooted weeks ago in chats between Zelensky and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, the final decision was made abruptly.

    Nobody was sure when he would arrive, until live vision of his French plane touching down at Hiroshima airport suddenly flashed on TVs here in the G7 media centre, sending a frisson of excitement among the press pack.

    Now that he is here, his star power adds a zing to the placid diplomatic proceedings – maybe even threatens to overshadow it. But it is unlikely the G7 leaders will mind. After all, the Ukraine war was going to be top of the agenda of the summit.

    Their sanctions so far have failed to stop Russia’s invasion, and Friday’s pledge to “starve” Russia of resources for its “war machine” remains vague.

    But with the optics of world leaders literally standing shoulder to shoulder with Zelensky, as they pledge to aid him with his request of a “coalition of jets”, the calculation is to send a firm message to Moscow: We mean business

  2. F-16 fighter jets: US lets allies give jets to Ukraine

    Portuguese F16
    We can bring you some more detail now on the announcement from the United States yesterday on the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.

    The US said it would allow its Western allies to supply Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, including American-made F-16s, in a major boost for Kyiv.

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden "informed his G7 counterparts" of the decision at the bloc's summit in Japan on Friday.

    US troops will also train Kyiv's pilots to use the jets, Sullivan said.

    Ukraine has long sought advanced jets and President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the move as a "historic decision".

    • You can read more from our defence correspondent Jonathan Beale here

  3. Zelensky says G7 meetings will bring peace 'closer'

    In the last few minutes, we’ve heard from Volodymyr Zelensky who tweeted about his attendance at the G7 summit.

    “Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine,” he said.

    “Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today.”

    It comes after the US said it would allow its Western allies to supply Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, including American-made F-16s, in a major boost for Kyiv.

    Ukraine has long sought advanced jets and Zelensky hailed the move as a "historic decision".

    We'll be bringing you more detail on that announcement shortly.

  4. Ukrainian president seen departing Hiroshima airport

    Tessa Wong

    in Hiroshima

    Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 summit.

    Live footage by Japanese TV stations showed the Ukrainian president arriving on a French government plane at Hiroshima airport.

    He stepped off the plane, rushed down the steps, shook hands briefly with waiting officials, and entered a waiting car which whisked him away.

  5. Zelensky arrives in Japan for G7 summit

    Jamie Whitehead

    Live reporter

    Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the G7 summit in Japan where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Hiroshima.

    The meeting of rich allied nations - the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – is gathering this weekend.

    Zelensky will meet US President Joe Biden and other leaders at the summit after welcoming what he called the "historic" decision by the US to support plans to train Ukrainian pilots on American-made F-16 fighter jets.

    It’s not clear as yet what engagements the Ukrainian leader will carry out in Hiroshima today, where it’s now after 16:00 local time.

    I’m here in London with my colleague Marita Moloney and together with Tessa Wong, who’s in Hiroshima, we’ll be bringing you the latest developments so stay with us.

