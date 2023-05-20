Zelensky arrives in Japan for G7 summit

It’s safe to say that Volodymyr Zelensky has stolen the show at G7 with
his surprise visit to Hiroshima.
For the past 24 hours, the “will he or won’t he” drama over his trip to
Japan has dominated the news cycle. News of his possible visit broke on Friday
and stole the limelight just as leaders visited a peace memorial park in
Hiroshima.
But even as news outlets scrambled to confirm it, there were confusing
signals from Ukrainian officials. First they indicated he was staying in Kyiv
and patching in by video-link as planned, then said he was coming, then said he
was staying.
It was perhaps a sign that, while his visit was reportedly mooted
weeks ago in chats between Zelensky and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, the final
decision was made abruptly.
Nobody was sure when he would arrive, until live vision of his French
plane touching down at Hiroshima airport suddenly flashed on TVs here in the G7
media centre, sending a frisson of excitement among the press pack.
Now that he is here, his star power adds a zing to the placid diplomatic
proceedings – maybe even threatens to overshadow it. But it is unlikely the G7
leaders will mind. After all, the Ukraine war was going to be top of the agenda
of the summit.
Their sanctions so far have
failed to stop Russia’s invasion, and Friday’s pledge to “starve” Russia of
resources for its “war machine” remains vague.
But with the optics of world
leaders literally standing shoulder to shoulder with Zelensky, as they pledge
to aid him with his request of a “coalition of jets”, the calculation is to
send a firm message to Moscow: We mean business
F-16 fighter jets: US lets allies give jets to Ukraine
We can bring you some more detail now on the announcement from the United States yesterday on the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.
The US said it would allow its Western allies to supply Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, including American-made F-16s, in a major boost for Kyiv.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden "informed his G7 counterparts" of the decision at the bloc's summit in Japan on Friday.
US troops will also train Kyiv's pilots to use the jets, Sullivan said.
Ukraine has long sought advanced jets and President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the move as a "historic decision".
Zelensky says G7 meetings will bring peace 'closer'
In the last few minutes, we’ve heard from Volodymyr Zelensky who tweeted
about his attendance at the G7 summit.
“Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of
Ukraine,” he said.
“Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become
closer today.”
It comes after the US said it would allow its Western allies to supply
Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, including American-made F-16s, in a major
boost for Kyiv.
Ukraine has long sought advanced jets and Zelensky hailed the move as a
"historic decision".
Ukrainian president seen departing Hiroshima airport
Tessa Wong
in Hiroshima
Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 summit.
Live footage by Japanese TV stations showed the Ukrainian president
arriving on a French government plane at Hiroshima airport.
He stepped off the
plane, rushed down the steps, shook hands briefly with waiting officials, and
entered a waiting car which whisked him away.
Zelensky arrives in Japan for G7 summit
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the G7 summit in Japan
where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Hiroshima.
The meeting of rich allied nations - the US, UK, Canada, France,
Germany, Italy and Japan – is gathering this weekend.
Zelensky will meet US President Joe Biden and other leaders at the
summit after welcoming what he called the "historic" decision by the
US to support plans to train Ukrainian pilots on American-made F-16 fighter
jets.
It’s not clear as yet what engagements the Ukrainian leader will carry
out in Hiroshima today, where it’s now after 16:00 local time.
I’m here in London
with my colleague Marita Moloney and together with Tessa Wong, who’s in
Hiroshima, we’ll be bringing you the latest developments so stay with us.
