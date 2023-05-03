The shooting started at around 08:00 local time at the Vladislav Ribnikar school, in Belgrade's central Vracar district. Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy and took him away from the scene, with his hands cuffed and his head covered with a jacket. The suspect's classmates say he walked into a History class, first shot the teacher and then turned his weapon on his fellow students. He also allegedly shot at least one security guard who tried to prevent him entering the school. The incident is causing enormous shock in Serbia. Despite widespread weapon ownership, gun crime is rare - and school shootings unheard of.
A 14-year-old student has been arrested in connection with the attack
Six pupils and a teacher were also injured, the interior ministry said
The attack happened early this morning at the Vladislav Ribnikar school in central Belgrade
Officers in helmets and bulletproof vests cordoned off the area around the school shortly after 08:40 local time (07:40 GMT)
The suspect is alleged to have used his father's gun, officials say
An investigation into the motives behind the incident is under way
Suspect shot teacher in History class - witnesses
What we know so far
At least eight children and a security guard have been killed in a shooting at an elementary school in central Belgrade, Serbia.
Here’s what we know so far:
At least nine dead in Serbia school shooting
At least eight students and a security guard are dead after a shooting at a school in Serbia's capital Belgrade.
Another six pupils and a teacher were injured in the attack and have been taken to hospital, the interior ministry said in a statement.
Police arrested a 14-year-old student at the Vladislav Ribnikar school in central Belgrade in connection with Wednesday morning's attack.
Stay with us as we bring you emerging details on this story.