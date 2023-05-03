The shooting started at around 08:00 local time at the Vladislav Ribnikar school, in Belgrade's central Vracar district.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy and took him away from the scene, with his hands cuffed and his head covered with a jacket.

The suspect's classmates say he walked into a History class, first shot the teacher and then turned his weapon on his fellow students.

He also allegedly shot at least one security guard who tried to prevent him entering the school.

The incident is causing enormous shock in Serbia.

Despite widespread weapon ownership, gun crime is rare - and school shootings unheard of.