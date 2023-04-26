UK mission to evacuate nationals from Sudan continues

The UN has reported scattered fighting in various places – including artillery and airstrikes – but the nationwide ceasefire, which came into effect more than 24 hours ago has held sufficiently for this evacuation process to continue.

The airstrip north of Khartoum which countries have been using to mount these flights remains secure, and I think we’re going to see it continue to be used throughout today and probably tomorrow too.

There are big questions though about how easy it is for people to reach it. If you look at a map of who controls what streets in Khartoum and Omburman, it’s a very, very confusing situation – you’ve also got the added problem of fuel prices, which are going through the roof.

So there are a number of reasons why it’s very difficult, but by and large there seems to be just enough peace in the area for the evacuations to continue.

There is also a fear now among the Sudanese. There is a worry that when the international community flees the country, western eyes are not going to be where they need to be. And when this ceasefire ends at the end of tomorrow, the fighting may increase, and we may see an infinitely more chaotic situation unfolding with potentially enormous humanitarian consequences.