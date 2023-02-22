Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has urged Russians to pressure its army into sharing ammunition with his fighters in Ukraine.

"If every Russian at his own level... would simply say 'give ammunition to Wagner', as is already happening on on social media, then this would already be important," he said on Telegram.

"We'll make them give (us) ammunition."

It comes after Prigozhin launched verbal attacks against Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday, accusing them of depriving his fighters of ammunition in what he called a treasonous attempt to destroy Wagner.

"There is simply direct opposition going on (to attempts to equip Wagner fighters)," he said in a voice message on his Telegram channel.

Saying this behaviour amounted to "high treason", Prigozhin added that "the chief of the general staff and the defence minister are giving orders right and left, not just not to give Wagner... ammunition, but not to help it with air transport," Prigozhin alleged.

Tens of thousands of mercenaries are believed to be fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defence says Wagner started recruiting in large numbers last year because Russia had trouble finding people for the regular army.

About 80% of Wagner's troops in Ukraine have been drawn from prisons, according to the US National Security Council.

