The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has urged Russians to pressure its army into sharing ammunition with his fighters in Ukraine.
"If every Russian at his own level... would simply say 'give ammunition to Wagner', as is already happening on on social media, then this would already be important," he said on Telegram.
"We'll make them give (us) ammunition."
It comes after Prigozhin launched verbal attacks against Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday, accusing them of depriving his fighters of ammunition in what he called a treasonous attempt to destroy Wagner.
"There is simply direct opposition going on (to attempts to
equip Wagner fighters)," he said in a voice message on
his Telegram channel.
Saying this behaviour amounted to "high treason", Prigozhin added that "the chief of the general staff and the defence minister are
giving orders right and left, not just not to give Wagner... ammunition, but not to help it with
air transport," Prigozhin alleged.
Tens of thousands of mercenaries are believed to be fighting for Russia in Ukraine.
The UK Ministry of Defence says Wagner started recruiting in large numbers last year because Russia had trouble finding people for the regular army.
About 80% of Wagner's troops in Ukraine have been drawn from prisons, according to the US National Security Council.
Turning now to Moscow, where people are flocking to the Luzhniki stadium for a rally-concert marking one year of the war and Defender of the Fatherland Day, which falls tomorrow. Putin is expected to attend and make a speech and a number of Russian singers are due to perform.
Russian media outlets have been sharing images showing crowds walking to the venue, which hosted the football World Cup final in 2018. The Twitter account of Novaya Gazeta says volunteers have set up "camp kitchens" to have people sample military rations.
As is often the case with showy, "patriotic" rallies in Russia, members of the public are bussed in from other towns to ensure attendance is good.
Pictures of advertisements circulating on Telegram promise attendees 500 rubles ($6.69; £5.54) each. Many also appeal directly to university students: "Students wishing to attend the event will be freed up from classes for the whole day," one reads. Another one promises university credits and "free food and gifts".
And another flyer says that people are not allowed to wear yellow or blue - the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Other countries cannot pressure China and Russia - Wang Yi
Wang Yi's televised response is short and brief.
Aided through a translator, Wang Yi vows relations between China and Russia will not succumb to pressure from other countries.
He adds that the two countries are ready to deepen a strategic co-operation.
In a warm tone, Wang Yi says Beijing is ready to strengthen its partnership with Moscow in the interest of the two countries and the whole world.
Wang Yi finishes by passing on President Xi Jinping's wishes to President Putin.
Putin awaits visit from President Xi
Finally, Putin says he awaits a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping,
Before finishing he says co-operation with China is very important to Russia.
We are now hearing from Wang Yi.
International situation is difficult - Putin
More now on Putin's meeting with Wang Yi.
The Russian president says relations with China are developing well, adding that the two countries could reach new levels of trade this year.
He tells the Chinese top diplomat he is looking forward to speaking with him about the current international situation which he describes as "difficult".
BreakingPutin meets Wang Yi
We're seeing images now of Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow. We'll bring you more of what they said shortly.
China's neutrality claim difficult to stand up
Stephen McDonell
China correspondent, in Beijing
China is walking along a very delicate path in its dealings with Russia over Ukraine.
Xi Jinping may feel like he’s confidently striding down the track but some think that the path is already crumbling at the edges, with Beijing’s claim to neutrality increasingly difficult to stand up.
The Communist Party here has dispatched its top foreign policy official to Moscow. He comes out of meetings proclaiming that China and Russia are together promoting “peace and stability”.
In other parts of the world, it seems ludicrous to use expressions like “peace and stability” on a trip to Russia before the first anniversary of that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Now Wang Yi has said that some form of agreements will be signed during his trip to Moscow. Details have not been provided but we now know that he will sit down with Vladimir Putin today.
Pope Francis criticises 'cruel' war ahead of anniversary
We're getting a bit of comment now from various leaders and organisations ahead of the first year anniversary of the Ukraine war on Friday. Earlier today, Pope Francis called the conflict "absurd and cruel" while issuing a plea for a ceasefire and negotiations.
He made the comments during his weekly general audience, adding the upcoming anniversary would be a "sad" occasion and that he was "close to the martyred Ukrainian people".
The pope went on to add that "real victory" in Ukraine "cannot be built on ruins".
Recap of what has happened and what is still to come
If you're just joining us or picking up our coverage let me bring you a quick summary of the key moments of today so far and what we are still expecting to happen:
China's top diplomat visits Moscow: Wang Yi has held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and it's been confirmed he will meet President Vladimir Putin later - although timings are yet to be confirmed
Biden in Poland: Over in Warsaw, US President Joe Biden will hold talks with the leaders of countries along Nato's eastern European border - known as the Bucharest Nine. High on the agenda will be discussions around supplying more aid to Ukraine
Strikes in Ukraine: The eastern city of Kharkiv has been rocked by a series of missile strikes, injuring two people. Missile warnings have been in place across the country and schools have closed as fears grow of a possible escalation in Russian attacks ahead of the anniversary of its invasion
Russian parliament votes to suspend nuclear arms treaty
Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has voted to suspend Russia's participation in the New Start nuclear arms treaty with the United States.
Putin introduced the bill last night after he announced Russia's intention to suspend participation in the treaty in a state of the nation address.
New Start is the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and America. Signed in 2010 by two then presidents - Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev - it was designed to prevent nuclear war.
The law must now be approved by Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, which will meet later today.
Last month Washington accused Moscow of violating the New Start agreement by refusing to allow inspection activities on its territory.
WATCH: Inside Russia in Wartime
To the international community, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an intolerable act of aggression.
President Putin told a very different story in Wednesday's State of the Nation address - it was Western countries who were “guilty and culpable” for the war, whereas Russia was “using our force to stop it”.
Our Russia editor Steve Rosenberg lives and works in the country and has given his personal reflections on reporting the story from Moscow since the invasion.
He says spending the past year inside what he calls Putin’s “parallel reality” has been difficult and tiring, with Western journalists made to feel “like the enemy” - although he still enjoys the company of Russian friends.
The Kremlin has confirmed President Putin will meet China's top diplomat Wang Yi later on Wednesday
in Moscow.
Four strikes target industrial facilities in Kharkiv - mayor
Alice Cuddy
Reporting from Kyiv
We’re getting more now on this morning’s strikes in Kharkiv.
Local mayor Ihor Terekhov says there were four strikes, targeting industrial facilities. He warns there may be more.
The Regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance says two people have been injured and are being treated, according to Governor Oleh Synegubov.
War will only end when Putin is clear he can't succeed - Tony Blair
Former UK Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair says the war in Ukraine will only end when "it's absolutely clear to Putin that his war ambitions can't succeed".
Blair tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "His original war ambitions have disintegrated, Ukrainians have shown extraordinary stoicism and bravery, the West and Nato has been united.
"And Putin's last hope is that the resolve of the West disintegrates in some way and dissipates."
Lord Hague, the UK's former foreign secretary, says he believes "we are a long way" from Russia's war in Ukraine ending.
"The awful truth is that history is littered with wars that lasted many years longer than anybody expected, they become a test of endurance, resilience, of economies, as much as military manoeuvre, and that is what we are now engaged in in Ukraine."
He says that Putin talking about testing nuclear weapons, as he did yesterday, "takes us in the wrong direction", while Blair adds that Putin cannot use a nuclear threat "to stop us from defending Ukraine from aggression".
Schools close as public told to brace for missile strikes
Alice Cuddy
Reporting from Kyiv
Ukraine has woken to missile warnings across the country today, as the year anniversary of the conflict with Russia nears.
The education minister has advised that all schools move to remote learning for the rest of the week “to protect the life and health” of students amid concerns over Russian attacks.
The streets of the capital, Kyiv, were quiet as snow fell this morning.
In Kharkiv, in the east of the country, the local mayor said there had been a “couple of explosions” today.
“More missiles may be launched so be careful,” he wrote on Telegram.
Chinese diplomat says Russia and China committed to 'multi-polar' world
China's Wang Yi says "thanks to the efforts" of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, the relationship between the two countries is developing "in a highly dynamic way".
"Russia and China remain determined and committed to a multi-polar world with no hegemonies," he tells the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.
Wang Yi also says he will work to "strengthen and deepen" relations
between Moscow and Beijing and he expects new agreements to be reached today.
Lavrov greets Wang Yi in Moscow
In the last few moments we have seen footage of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov greeting China's top diplomat Wang Yi.
There is a video feed of a diplomatic team from each country sitting at a table in Moscow.
They are three hours ahead of the time here in the UK, so stay with us and we'll bring you the latest of what comes out of these talks.
Putin detached from reality, says Ukraine official
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Read more here: What is Russia's Wagner Group?
BreakingPutin to meet Wang Yi
The Kremlin has confirmed President Putin will meet China's top diplomat Wang Yi later on Wednesday in Moscow.
