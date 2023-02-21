Biden's message for Americans as support scrutinised
Sarah Smith
North America editor reporting from Washington D.C.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
In his speech later this afternoon President Biden will describe the war in Ukraine as a battle against democracy and autocracy and declare that after a year of fighting, it is democracy that has the upper hand.
The president's surprise visit to Kyiv yesterday, appearing alongside president Volodymyr Zelensky, was designed to be a vivid physicial demonstration of his commitment to continue supporting Ukraine, as he often says, for as long as it takes
But, some politicians on the further extremes on both the left and the right in America are now expressing doubts about how long the US can afford to continue supplying Ukraine defence forces.
Polls suggest public support is also declining.
So, the message President Biden wants to deliver on this trip is aimed as much at an American audience at home as it is for the people of Poland and Ukraine.
Biden and Duda to discuss increasing Polish Nato presence
As we've been reporting - US President Biden is in Poland today as part of a planned visit where he will meet his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.
We have been hearing from one of President Duda's advisers who has been telling the media that Biden and Duda will discuss reinforcing
Poland's security and increasing the Nato presence wthin the
country.
Marcin
Przydacz also told the broadcaster TVN 24 a small group of Polish officials were aware of Biden's visit to Kyiv yesterday.
A look at what’s to come for Biden today
US President Joe Biden is visiting Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - and his itinerary is jam-packed.
To kick things off, Biden will be welcomed with a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw by Polish President Andrzej Duda around 12:20 GMT. The two leaders will hold talks on support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Then he will meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine - a group consisting of members of Nato's eastern flank, which includes Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania.
We’re also expecting to hear a speech from Biden around 16:30 GMT.
Stay with us for the latest developments.
What might Putin say?
On Sunday, Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave an overview of what the president might cover in his yearly speech. Putin is expected to "assess the progress of the special operation" in Ukraine as well as "the situation on the international arena".
Given this is a State of the Union speech, some of it is likely to be devoted to domestic issues, such as Russia's growth, too.
The last time Putin spoke to the Russian people – his annual New Year address – Putin promoted the Kremlin's alternative reality: that in this conflict Russia's the hero and Ukraine and the West are the villains, as covered by our Russian editor Steve Rosenberg at the time.
We’re expecting the speech to begin at about midday local time (09:00 GMT).
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The 'special military operation', one year on
Steve Rosenberg
BBC Russia editor
It’s almost exactly a year since Vladimir Putin ordered
the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s president will use this address to
parliament to try to shore up domestic support for what he still calls the
‘special military operation’.
It will be an opportunity for him to repeat,
rebroadcast the Kremlin’s false narrative – according to which Ukraine and the
West started this war and Russia is acting in self-defence.
For the Kremlin
leader the ‘special operation’ has not gone at all according to plan – what was
supposed to have lasted a few days, at most a few weeks, is set to enter its
second year with no end in sight.
As well as bringing misery to Ukraine, the
invasion has resulted in heavy casualties for the Russian military.
And
hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have been drafted into the army.
Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
During the landmark visit, the US leader reaffirmed his country's support for Ukraine and promised new sanctions for Russia.
Biden said the US will back Ukraine in its fight against Russia for "as long as it takes".
President Putin had been "dead wrong" to think Moscow could outlast Ukraine and its Western allies, he added.
After the visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorised a new package of security assistance for Ukraine valued at $450m (£373m).
The US will also provide Kyiv with an extra $10m (£8.3m) in emergency assistance.
In a joint address, Zelensky thanked Biden for his country’s "unwavering" support for Ukraine. He said the talks were “very fruitful”.
Good morning and welcome
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as we bring you another day’s coverage of the war in Ukraine.
There’s a lot going on over the next few hours, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual State of the Nation speech in Moscow.
It’ll be televised and we’re told it could go on for as long as three hours.
Before that begins, we’ll see US President Joe Biden kickstart a three-day visit to Poland, in which he’ll meet President Andrzej Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and collective efforts to support Ukraine.
For this morning’s coverage I'll be joined by Thomas Mackintosh and Laura Gozzi, and we’ve got teams on the ground in both countries. We'll bring you live updates and analysis as the day unfolds.
Live Reporting
Edited by Andrew Humphrey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Biden's message for Americans as support scrutinised
Sarah Smith
North America editor reporting from Washington D.C.
In his speech later this afternoon President Biden will describe the war in Ukraine as a battle against democracy and autocracy and declare that after a year of fighting, it is democracy that has the upper hand.
The president's surprise visit to Kyiv yesterday, appearing alongside president Volodymyr Zelensky, was designed to be a vivid physicial demonstration of his commitment to continue supporting Ukraine, as he often says, for as long as it takes
But, some politicians on the further extremes on both the left and the right in America are now expressing doubts about how long the US can afford to continue supplying Ukraine defence forces.
Polls suggest public support is also declining.
So, the message President Biden wants to deliver on this trip is aimed as much at an American audience at home as it is for the people of Poland and Ukraine.
Biden and Duda to discuss increasing Polish Nato presence
As we've been reporting - US President Biden is in Poland today as part of a planned visit where he will meet his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.
We have been hearing from one of President Duda's advisers who has been telling the media that Biden and Duda will discuss reinforcing Poland's security and increasing the Nato presence wthin the country.
Marcin Przydacz also told the broadcaster TVN 24 a small group of Polish officials were aware of Biden's visit to Kyiv yesterday.
A look at what’s to come for Biden today
US President Joe Biden is visiting Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - and his itinerary is jam-packed.
To kick things off, Biden will be welcomed with a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw by Polish President Andrzej Duda around 12:20 GMT. The two leaders will hold talks on support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Then he will meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine - a group consisting of members of Nato's eastern flank, which includes Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania.
We’re also expecting to hear a speech from Biden around 16:30 GMT.
Stay with us for the latest developments.
What might Putin say?
On Sunday, Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave an overview of what the president might cover in his yearly speech. Putin is expected to "assess the progress of the special operation" in Ukraine as well as "the situation on the international arena".
Given this is a State of the Union speech, some of it is likely to be devoted to domestic issues, such as Russia's growth, too.
The last time Putin spoke to the Russian people – his annual New Year address – Putin promoted the Kremlin's alternative reality: that in this conflict Russia's the hero and Ukraine and the West are the villains, as covered by our Russian editor Steve Rosenberg at the time.
We’re expecting the speech to begin at about midday local time (09:00 GMT).
The 'special military operation', one year on
Steve Rosenberg
BBC Russia editor
It’s almost exactly a year since Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s president will use this address to parliament to try to shore up domestic support for what he still calls the ‘special military operation’.
It will be an opportunity for him to repeat, rebroadcast the Kremlin’s false narrative – according to which Ukraine and the West started this war and Russia is acting in self-defence.
For the Kremlin leader the ‘special operation’ has not gone at all according to plan – what was supposed to have lasted a few days, at most a few weeks, is set to enter its second year with no end in sight.
As well as bringing misery to Ukraine, the invasion has resulted in heavy casualties for the Russian military.
And hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have been drafted into the army.
Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
During the landmark visit, the US leader reaffirmed his country's support for Ukraine and promised new sanctions for Russia.
Biden said the US will back Ukraine in its fight against Russia for "as long as it takes".
President Putin had been "dead wrong" to think Moscow could outlast Ukraine and its Western allies, he added.
After the visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorised a new package of security assistance for Ukraine valued at $450m (£373m).
The US will also provide Kyiv with an extra $10m (£8.3m) in emergency assistance.
In a joint address, Zelensky thanked Biden for his country’s "unwavering" support for Ukraine. He said the talks were “very fruitful”.
Good morning and welcome
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as we bring you another day’s coverage of the war in Ukraine.
There’s a lot going on over the next few hours, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual State of the Nation speech in Moscow.
It’ll be televised and we’re told it could go on for as long as three hours.
Before that begins, we’ll see US President Joe Biden kickstart a three-day visit to Poland, in which he’ll meet President Andrzej Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and collective efforts to support Ukraine.
For this morning’s coverage I'll be joined by Thomas Mackintosh and Laura Gozzi, and we’ve got teams on the ground in both countries. We'll bring you live updates and analysis as the day unfolds.