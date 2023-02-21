Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In his speech later this afternoon President Biden will describe the war in Ukraine as a battle against democracy and autocracy and declare that after a year of fighting, it is democracy that has the upper hand.

The president's surprise visit to Kyiv yesterday, appearing alongside president Volodymyr Zelensky, was designed to be a vivid physicial demonstration of his commitment to continue supporting Ukraine, as he often says, for as long as it takes

But, some politicians on the further extremes on both the left and the right in America are now expressing doubts about how long the US can afford to continue supplying Ukraine defence forces.

Polls suggest public support is also declining.

So, the message President Biden wants to deliver on this trip is aimed as much at an American audience at home as it is for the people of Poland and Ukraine.