EVN Copyright: EVN

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country is moving "very carefully" following Russia's announcement that it plans to withdraw its troops from the southern city of Kherson.

Zelensky called for Ukrainians to be cautious, saying that their enemy did not give out gifts, and did not make "goodwill gestures".

Russia's announced pullout comes just weeks after President Putin said he was annexing Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions, none of which were wholly occupied by Russian forces.

The commander of Russia's forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, described the decision as difficult. He said defences would be consolidated to the east, on the other side of the Dnipro river from Kherson.