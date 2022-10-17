Telegram/ Klitschko Copyright: Telegram/ Klitschko Kyiv's mayor shared a photo of what he said were fragments of a kamikaze drone on Telegram Image caption: Kyiv's mayor shared a photo of what he said were fragments of a kamikaze drone on Telegram

Today's blasts come a week after Russia launched a series of "revenge strikes" for what President Putin called a "terrorist attack" on Russia's bridge to Crimea.

Today, Kyiv reverberated to the rattle of gunfire as anti-aircraft batteries frantically tried to shoot them down. Two drones exploded close to the city centre, with sirens and car alarms heard across the area.

What's being targeted is hard to determine. The mayor's office says residential and non-residential buildings have been hit. Railway officials say explosions were seen close to Kyiv's main station.

One Reuters journalist reported seeing fragments of a drone used in the attack that bore the words, "For Belgorod" - a Russian city near the border with Ukraine which the Kremlin accused Ukraine of targeting with missiles.

Last week, 19 people lost their lives across Ukraine as missiles rained upon settlements and cities alike.

Central Kyiv locations such as playgrounds and tourist spots were hit. The city of Lviv and its surrounding region were left without power, and water supplies were disrupted across the country.