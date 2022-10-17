Today's blasts come a week after Russia launched a series of "revenge strikes" for what President Putin called a "terrorist attack" on Russia's bridge to Crimea.
Today, Kyiv reverberated to the rattle of gunfire as anti-aircraft batteries frantically tried to shoot them down. Two drones exploded close to the city centre, with sirens and car alarms heard across the area.
What's being targeted is hard to determine. The mayor's office says residential and non-residential buildings have been hit. Railway officials say explosions were seen close to Kyiv's main station.
One Reuters journalist reported seeing fragments of a drone used in the attack that bore the words, "For Belgorod" - a Russian city near the border with Ukraine which the Kremlin accused Ukraine of targeting with missiles.
Last week, 19 people lost their lives across Ukraine as missiles rained upon settlements and cities alike.
Central Kyiv locations such as playgrounds and tourist spots were hit. The city of Lviv and its surrounding region were left without power, and water supplies were disrupted across the country.
Russia ramps up 'kamikaze drone' attacks
Paul Adams
Reporting from Kyiv
Exactly a week after Russian missile and drone attacks across
the country, Kyiv residents woke to the sound of explosions in the city centre.
It’s hard to know how many so far. The mayor says four, but
others say five or six.
Last week, the city was attacked with ballistic missiles. Today,
it's drones.
Russia has made increasing use of Iranian-made "kamikaze"
drones in recent weeks.
The low buzzing of these slow-moving weapons, is becoming a
familiar sound across the country.
The city reverberated to the rattle of gunfire as anti-aircraft
batteries frantically tried to shoot them down. Video circulating on social
media appeared to show one interception.
What's being targeted is also hard to determine. The mayor's office says residential and non-residential buildings have been hit.
Recent attacks have targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. It will be surprising if that’s not also the case today.
The government is warning people to stay in shelters, but the streets are far from deserted.
Between the first and second set of airstrikes, plenty of people seemed to be going about their Monday morning business.
Ukrainians have made so many adjustments to their lives already this year, as the war has shifted from one phase to another.
As winter approaches, they're making some more.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. It's 236 days since Russia invaded the country.
This morning, several explosions caused by kamikaze drones were reported in Kyiv. The strikes left residential buildings damaged.
A week ago, the capital was hit by Russian missiles at rush hour, part of nationwide attacks which left 19 dead.
We will be following developments as the day progresses - do stay with us.
Live Reporting
Edited by Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Another wave of attacks on Ukraine
Today's blasts come a week after Russia launched a series of "revenge strikes" for what President Putin called a "terrorist attack" on Russia's bridge to Crimea.
Today, Kyiv reverberated to the rattle of gunfire as anti-aircraft batteries frantically tried to shoot them down. Two drones exploded close to the city centre, with sirens and car alarms heard across the area.
What's being targeted is hard to determine. The mayor's office says residential and non-residential buildings have been hit. Railway officials say explosions were seen close to Kyiv's main station.
One Reuters journalist reported seeing fragments of a drone used in the attack that bore the words, "For Belgorod" - a Russian city near the border with Ukraine which the Kremlin accused Ukraine of targeting with missiles.
Last week, 19 people lost their lives across Ukraine as missiles rained upon settlements and cities alike.
Central Kyiv locations such as playgrounds and tourist spots were hit. The city of Lviv and its surrounding region were left without power, and water supplies were disrupted across the country.
Russia ramps up 'kamikaze drone' attacks
Paul Adams
Reporting from Kyiv
Exactly a week after Russian missile and drone attacks across the country, Kyiv residents woke to the sound of explosions in the city centre.
It’s hard to know how many so far. The mayor says four, but others say five or six.
Last week, the city was attacked with ballistic missiles. Today, it's drones.
Russia has made increasing use of Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones in recent weeks.
The low buzzing of these slow-moving weapons, is becoming a familiar sound across the country.
The city reverberated to the rattle of gunfire as anti-aircraft batteries frantically tried to shoot them down. Video circulating on social media appeared to show one interception.
What's being targeted is also hard to determine. The mayor's office says residential and non-residential buildings have been hit.
Recent attacks have targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. It will be surprising if that’s not also the case today.
The government is warning people to stay in shelters, but the streets are far from deserted.
Between the first and second set of airstrikes, plenty of people seemed to be going about their Monday morning business.
Ukrainians have made so many adjustments to their lives already this year, as the war has shifted from one phase to another.
As winter approaches, they're making some more.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. It's 236 days since Russia invaded the country.
This morning, several explosions caused by kamikaze drones were reported in Kyiv. The strikes left residential buildings damaged.
A week ago, the capital was hit by Russian missiles at rush hour, part of nationwide attacks which left 19 dead.
We will be following developments as the day progresses - do stay with us.