Russian forces have launched fresh attacks in the Kyiv region with Iranian-made "kamikaze drones", Ukrainian officials say.

Critical infrastructure facilities in Makariv, a small town west of Kyiv, were destroyed after the area was struck with three drones on Thursday.

"There was a overnight drones bombardment by invaders on the Makariv community," Andriy Nebytov, head of the Kyiv region police, said on Telegram.

No casualties had been reported so far, he said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential office, said the attack took place by "kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities".

Ukraine has reported a series of Russian strikes with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks.

Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

In the south, six kamikaze drones were shot down overnight, according to the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces.