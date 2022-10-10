A number of people were killed and injured in the strikes on Kyiv this morning, Ukrainian emergency services say.
It's not clear exactly how many people have died or been hurt, but we will bring you more details as soon as they have it.
Smoke plumes rise above Kyiv
Images and videos on social media show smoke rising above buildings in several parts of Kyiv.
The explosions appear to be much more central than Russian strikes on the city earlier in the war, in what appears to be the first missile attacks on Ukrainian capital for many months.
BBC correspondent ducks as Kyiv blast heard
Our correspondent Hugo Bachega was reporting live on the war in Ukraine as explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv.
You can see the moment above. Hugo and the camera crew have reached shelter.
First strike on capital for many months
Paul Adams
Reporting from Kyiv
At least two explosions were heard in central Kyiv shortly after 08:00 local time (06:00 BST).
A BBC crew on the roof of our hotel witnessed one of the missile strikes. Air raid sirens had sounded about 90 minutes earlier.
This is the first time Kyiv has been hit for many months and the explosions also appear to be much more central than strikes earlier in the war.
There are reports of overnight attacks in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia as well.
Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorism over Crimean bridge
The apparent strikes in Kyiv come only days after the only bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea was damaged in a blast.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attacking that bridge in an "act of terrorism".
Putin said yesterday that Ukraine's intelligence forces had aimed to destroy a critically important piece of Russia's civil infrastructure.
Officials say three people were killed in the blast on the Kerch bridge on Saturday, as they were in a nearby car when a lorry blew up.
He was speaking at a meeting with the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, who said that citizens of Russia and some foreign states had aided preparations for the attack.
Blasts confirmed by city mayor
More on that series of explosions which rocked Kyiv at around 08:00 local time (06:00 BST).
The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, says there were "several" blasts in the central Shevchenkivskyi district - promising details will follow later.
Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv
Welcome to our live coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reports are coming in of multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
The apparent strikes on the city come two days after the only bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea was damaged in a blast.
Yesterday, President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukrainian intelligence services for what he called an act of terrorism
He is due to chair a meeting of his security council today to discuss the explosion.
Ukrainian officials say a number of people have been wounded in further missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia overnight.
The ongoing shelling of the city in southern Ukraine has killed dozens of civilians in recent days, amid an ongoing push from Ukraine recapturing land in the south and east controlled by Russia.
Stick with us and we'll bring you the key updates and analysis of what is going on in Kyiv, as well as the rest of Ukraine.