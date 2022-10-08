Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about the
"emergency" on the Crimean bridge.
He has ordered a government commission to be established
to investigate the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
Peskov told the Interfax news agency: "The president has instructed the prime
minister to form a government commission to establish the causes of the
incident and eliminate its aftermath as soon as possible.
“The commission will comprise the heads of Krasnodar
Territory and Crimea, representatives of the National Guard [Rosgvardia], the
FSB [Federal Security Service] and the Interior Ministry."
He added that transport minister Vitaly Savelyev and emergency situations minister Aleksandr Kurenkov are travelling to the site of the incident.
Analysis
What caused the bridge explosion?
Paul Adams
BBC correspondent in Ukraine
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
A former senior British army explosives expert says the damage to Russia’s Kerch bridge to the Crimean Peninsula looks like “a masterpiece of clandestine sabotage.”
The expert says this looks like the work of Ukrainian special forces.
He told me: "The lack of obvious blast/fragmentation damage on the road surface suggests that an air-delivered weapon was not used.
"A well-planned attack from below may have been the cause.
"I suspect explosives on the road bridge and train deck were initiated near simultaneously using coded radio command.”
The Kerch bridge, built after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, is Russia’s only major supply route to Crimea.
It’s hard to overstate the importance of what’s happened there.
Adviser to Zelensky calls bridge explosion 'the beginning’
An adviser to Ukraine's President Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, has called the damage to the bridge a "beginning" - but did not directly claim Ukrainian responsibility.
"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled," he tweeted.
Latest Post
WATCH: Thick black smoke billows from Crimean bridge
These are the first images we've recieved from the scene of the explosion on the bridge connecting occupied Crimea in Ukraine to the Russian mainland.
Widely shared images show a train on the Kerch rail bridge ablaze, with the adjacent road bridge appearing to have sustained damage.
