Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about the "emergency" on the Crimean bridge.

He has ordered a government commission to be established to investigate the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Peskov told the Interfax news agency: "The president has instructed the prime minister to form a government commission to establish the causes of the incident and eliminate its aftermath as soon as possible.

“The commission will comprise the heads of Krasnodar Territory and Crimea, representatives of the National Guard [Rosgvardia], the FSB [Federal Security Service] and the Interior Ministry."

He added that transport minister Vitaly Savelyev and emergency situations minister Aleksandr Kurenkov are travelling to the site of the incident.