Nobel Peace Prize winner to be revealed

Then-US President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy".
Obama himself admitted his surprise, and the award proved to be one of the committee’s most controversial - as the president had only been in office for 12 days before the nomination deadline.
Other notable winners include child education activist Malala Yousafzai (shared 2014); the European Unionfalse(2012); and Saint Teresa of Calcutta false(1979).
In 1993, Nelson Mandela shared the prize with the man who released him from jail, South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk. The committee said "they had agreed on a peaceful transition to majority rule".
There has also been controversy after the award was given to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2019 - due to a civil war which took off in the north of his country the following year.
Albert Einstein and Marie Curie are among other winners of Nobel prizes in other fields.
Two people - author and philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre in 1964 and Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho in 1973 - rejected prizes, and four others were forced to decline by their countries.
Nobel committee silent over potential contenders
Who's in the frame? Well, the short answer is that we don’t have a list of nominations.
Nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize remain a secret for 50 years after the handing-out of the prize, according to the rules of the awarding body.
However, there’s nothing to stop the people who make the nominations from divulging who they’ve put forward.
Norwegian lawmakers themselves have a strong track record in recent years of backing candidates who end up winning the prestigious prize.
The Reuters news agency has surveyed lawmakers this year, and reports that some of the names below were nominated ahead of the 31 January deadline.
But that doesn’t imply any endorsement from the Nobel committee, Reuters points out – and the winner could be someone not on this list.
Jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny
Belarusian dissident Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
The World Health Organisation (WHO) for its work on the Covid-19 pandemic
British nature broadcaster Sir David Attenborough
Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg
Tuvalu's foreign minister Simon Kofe, who highlights climate change issues
Pope Francis
Myanmar’s shadow government that was formed to oppose last year’s military coup
Members of the Nobel Committee are free to add their own names after the deadline – and there’s speculation that their thinking could be steered by the war in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February.
Award carries global prestige - plus prize money
The Nobel Peace Prize carries huge international prestige.
It's also worth a large sum of money - 10m Swedish krona (£803,000; $897,000), to be exact. This is split between winners when there's more than one.
Winners have to deliver a lecture to receive the cash.
Recipients also receive a Nobel diploma, each of which is a unique work of art, and a medal.
The prizes are presented at ceremonies on 10 December - the anniversary of the death of founder Alfred Nobel - in Stockholm and Oslo.
Winners are called laureates, to signify the laurel wreath given to victors of contests in ancient Greece.
What are the Nobel prizes?
The Nobel prizes are a series of annual awards given in the fields of:
Physics
Chemistry
Medicine
Literature
Peace
In a line: They are awarded to people who “have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind" in the previous 12 months.
Who is Nobel? The quote above is from the 1895 will of Swedish businessman - and inventor of dynamite - Alfred Nobel. He left most of his fortune in a fund to launch the awards, which were first presented in 1901.
Main event: The peace prize is earmarked for people or organisations “who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”.
Each year, more than one person can win - but no more than three. The prize has been given out 102 times - to 109 individuals and 28 organisations.
Winner, winner: The International Committee of the Red Cross has won the award three times - and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has been honoured twice.
How are Nobel Peace Prizes awarded?
To be in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize you have to first be nominated.
But you can’t be put forward by just anyone - candidates must be recommended by those who meet a strict list of criteria - for example, politicians, academics and previous winners.
Candidates can be nominated on their own or as part of a bigger team. This year there are 343 candidates – 251 are individuals and 92 are organisations.
Entries had to be received by 31 January.
But members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee - a panel which decides the winner - were free to add their own names after this.
That second deadline came a week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
We’ll find out the 2022 winner at 10:00 BST.
Hello and welcome
Thanks for joining us as we await an announcement of the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.
The award will be given out in the Norwegian capital Oslo at 10:00 BST.
In line with Nobel protocol, no official shortlist of candidates has been published. So although there’s speculation around certain big names, the winner is anyone’s guess.
Stay with us as we explain the process – as well as the announcement itself.
