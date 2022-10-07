Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Former US President Barack Obama admitted his surprise over his 2009 win Image caption: Former US President Barack Obama admitted his surprise over his 2009 win

Then-US President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy".

Obama himself admitted his surprise, and the award proved to be one of the committee’s most controversial - as the president had only been in office for 12 days before the nomination deadline.

Other notable winners include child education activist Malala Yousafzai (shared 2014); the European Unionfalse(2012); and Saint Teresa of Calcutta false (1979).

In 1993, Nelson Mandela shared the prize with the man who released him from jail, South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk. The committee said "they had agreed on a peaceful transition to majority rule".

There has also been controversy after the award was given to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2019 - due to a civil war which took off in the north of his country the following year.

Albert Einstein and Marie Curie are among other winners of Nobel prizes in other fields.

Two people - author and philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre in 1964 and Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho in 1973 - rejected prizes, and four others were forced to decline by their countries.