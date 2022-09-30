President Vladimir Putin is preparing to hold a signing ceremony\ntoday, as Russia annexes four more areas of Ukraine. The so-called referendums – condemned by Ukraine and the West as\na sham - were held in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and in Zaporizhzhia and\nKherson in the south. Putin will make a speech at the ceremony at 15:00 Moscow time\n(13:00 BST). Today's events echo Russia's annexation of Crimea back in 2014,\nwhich also followed a discredited vote and was heralded by a victory speech. Stick with us as we bring you updates on the latest\ndevelopments.
