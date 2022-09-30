A woman passes iin front of the stages featuring signs reading 'Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye, Kherson Russia'
Putin to annex areas of Ukraine after 'sham' referendums

  1. Welcome

    President Vladimir Putin is preparing to hold a signing ceremony today, as Russia annexes four more areas of Ukraine.

    The so-called referendums – condemned by Ukraine and the West as a sham - were held in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.

    Putin will make a speech at the ceremony at 15:00 Moscow time (13:00 BST).

    Today's events echo Russia's annexation of Crimea back in 2014, which also followed a discredited vote and was heralded by a victory speech.

    Stick with us as we bring you updates on the latest developments.

