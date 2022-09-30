President Vladimir Putin is preparing to hold a signing ceremony today, as Russia annexes four more areas of Ukraine.

The so-called referendums – condemned by Ukraine and the West as a sham - were held in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.

Putin will make a speech at the ceremony at 15:00 Moscow time (13:00 BST).

Today's events echo Russia's annexation of Crimea back in 2014, which also followed a discredited vote and was heralded by a victory speech.

