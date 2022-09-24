Source: Tass
In the self-declared, unrecognised Luhansk and Donetsk "people's republics", people are being asked whether they "support their republic's accession to Russia as a federal subject"
-
In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, they are being asked if they "favour the region's secession from Ukraine, creation of an independent country and subsequent accession to Russia as a federal subject"
-
In Luhansk and Donetsk, ballots are printed in Russian only
-
In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, the ballot is in Ukrainian and Russian
What is being asked in the referendums?
Russian soldiers go door-to-door for votes
Ukrainians have reported armed soldiers going door-to-door in occupied parts of the country to collect votes for self-styled "referendums" on joining Russia.
In southern Kherson, Russian guardsmen stood with a ballot box in the middle of the city to collect people's votes.
The door-to-door voting is for "security", Russian state media says.
"In-person voting will take place exclusively on 27 September," Tass reported. "On the other days, voting will be organised in communities and in a door-to-door manner."
One woman in Melitopol told the BBC that two local "collaborators" arrived with two Russian soldiers at her parents' flat, to give them a ballot to sign.
"My dad put 'no' [to joining Russia]," the woman said.
"My mum stood nearby, and asked what would happen for putting 'no'. They said, 'Nothing'. Mum is now worried that the Russians will persecute them."
Although the evidence is anecdotal, the presence of armed men conducting the vote contradicts Moscow's insistence that this is a free or fair process.
Where are the votes taking place?
Voting has begun in self-styled referendums on joining Russia in areas of Ukraine.
The four regions involved are either partially or completely under occupation by Moscow's forces.
The areas are Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.
Russian-backed officials say the votes are being held over five days, from 23 to 27 September.
G7 condemns 'sham' referendums
Hugo Bachega
Ukraine correspondent in Kyiv
The G7 group of wealthiest nations have condemned what it says are sham referendums being held in parts of Ukraine to decide whether they want to join Russia.
The group called the votes - which are being organised by Moscow-backed officials - a breach of the UN charter.
Ukraine has already dismissed the process as a farce with no legitimacy.
Western officials say this is a propaganda exercise, and that the result has already been decided by the Kremlin.
They say this could be used as an excuse by Moscow to illegally grab Ukrainian land. Russia claims it’s giving people in occupied areas an opportunity to express their views.
But residents say Russian forces have been going door-to-door, using threats and intimidation to make people vote.
And Ukrainian officials say the population has been banned from leaving some areas.
Russia stages votes in occupied Ukraine
Welcome to our live coverage, as Russian occupied areas of Ukraine - in the eastern and southern parts of the country - are staging votes to decide on joining Russia.
Voting in the so-called referendums started on Friday and has faced international condemnation.
The G7 group of wealthiest nations called the votes a sham, as reports emerged of Russian forces intimidating people to vote.
It comes as today marks seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent mobilisation of at least 300,000 extra troops has caused many Russian men of fighting age to flee.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates.