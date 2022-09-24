Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Residents cast their votes in the city of Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk region on Friday Image caption: Residents cast their votes in the city of Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk region on Friday

Ukrainians have reported armed soldiers going door-to-door in occupied parts of the country to collect votes for self-styled "referendums" on joining Russia.

In southern Kherson, Russian guardsmen stood with a ballot box in the middle of the city to collect people's votes.

The door-to-door voting is for "security", Russian state media says.

"In-person voting will take place exclusively on 27 September," Tass reported. "On the other days, voting will be organised in communities and in a door-to-door manner."

One woman in Melitopol told the BBC that two local "collaborators" arrived with two Russian soldiers at her parents' flat, to give them a ballot to sign.

"My dad put 'no' [to joining Russia]," the woman said.

"My mum stood nearby, and asked what would happen for putting 'no'. They said, 'Nothing'. Mum is now worried that the Russians will persecute them."

Although the evidence is anecdotal, the presence of armed men conducting the vote contradicts Moscow's insistence that this is a free or fair process.

