Donald Trump Jr - the former president's eldest son - has responded to the lawsuit on Twitter, saying Letitia James is "weaponising her office" to attack political opponents.
"This is all about politics," he wrote - echoing a statement made by his father's lawyer just moments ago.
Donald Jr and two of his siblings, Eric and Ivanka, are defendants in the suit. They are accused of helping their father inflate his net worth by billions of dollars.
Could Trump settle out of court?
Attorney General Letitia James was earlier asked whether she would be willing to settle the case with Donald Trump and his children out of court.
"I will not negotiate in public," she said, noting recent coverage saying her office had rejected settlement offers from Trump lawyers in recent days.
"Our doors are always open," she added.
Political stakes raised once again for Trump
Kayla Epstein
Reporting from New York
The decision to move ahead with a fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and three of his children raises the political stakes for the former president.
That's because this is one of several ongoing investigations into Trump. These range from his businesses, his efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, to his handling of classified government documents. Several of these have heated up in the last few weeks.
The advancement of another major investigation into Trump gives his Democratic rivals more fodder as the midterm elections on 8 November loom ever nearer.
While Trump is not on the ballot, Democrats have sought to tie Republican candidates to the former president, his policies and his alleged conduct.
He has spun the multiple investigations as a partisan witch hunt, and has portrayed himself and his supporters as victims of political persecution.
Trump, meanwhile, continues to hold rallies across the country and has not ruled out a run for president in 2024.
Watch: Attorney General announces lawsuit
No wrongdoing has taken place - Trump lawyer
Former President Donald Trump has responded to the lawsuit, calling it politically motivated.
“Today’s filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law,” he said in a statement through his lawyer Alina Habba.
“It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place,” it read.
Trump and Attorney General James have repeatedly sparred over the past year, while her office conducted an investigation into his family's business affairs.
What do we know about the lawsuit?
The sweeping lawsuit
against Donald Trump and three of his adult children – Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric – alleges that they lied to lenders and insurers
for more than a decade in order to enrich themselves.
In
the more than 200-page lawsuit, James alleges that the defendants “repeatedly and
consistently” manipulated the value of their assets to receive favourable loans
and lower tax rates.
The
“astounding” fraud scheme, she said, helped Trump pad his bank account by at
least $250m (£220m).
James,
a Democrat, is asking the court for these funds to be returned.
She is also seeking to permanently
bar Trump, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric from serving
as the director of a business registered anywhere in New York state.
She is also seeking
to cancel the Trump Organization’s corporate certificate. If this motion is
granted by a judge, it could effectively force the company to cease operations
in the state.
Welcome to our live coverage
The attorney general of New York, Letitia James, has filed a fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and three of his children.
It is seeking around $250m (£220m) from the defendants.
James said the former president's family business, the Trump Organization, had repeatedly used false statements to get banks to lend them money on favourable terms.
"[He] falsely inflated net worth by billions of dollars," she said in a press conference earlier.
Trump has denied wrongdoing.
Follow us here for live updates and analysis of what this could mean for the former president and his family.
