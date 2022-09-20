Welcome to our live coverage of the Ukraine war, which begins as multiple Moscow-backed officials in occupied regions in the east and south announce they will be holding votes on whether or not to join Russia.

The votes - which have long been rumoured - will take place within days, the regional heads said, angering Ukrainian officials.

This is not the first time Russia has held a referendum on Ukrainian territory like this: back in 2014, Russia annexed Crimea, after a vote widely condemned as a sham.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Russia's lower house of parliament has approved a bill incorporating tough punishments for a number of crimes linked to wartime - including stiffer penalties for absconding from a unit during a period of mobilisation, martial law or wartime.