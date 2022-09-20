Men remove debris of a building destroyed by recent shelling during Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Kadiivka
Occupied Ukrainian regions to hold votes on joining Russia

Edited by Nathan Williams and Flora Drury

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Sham' referendums will change nothing - Ukraine

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed the announcements in a tweet, calling the referendums a "sham":

  2. Where and when will the referendums take place?

    In the east of Ukraine Russian-backed authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk say they will stage votes on 23-27 September.

    Russian-installed officials in the southern region of Kherson said they would also hold a vote, and a similar declaration came from Russian-occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia.

  3. Occupied areas announce votes to join Russia

    Welcome to our live coverage of the Ukraine war, which begins as multiple Moscow-backed officials in occupied regions in the east and south announce they will be holding votes on whether or not to join Russia.

    The votes - which have long been rumoured - will take place within days, the regional heads said, angering Ukrainian officials.

    This is not the first time Russia has held a referendum on Ukrainian territory like this: back in 2014, Russia annexed Crimea, after a vote widely condemned as a sham.

    Meanwhile, in Moscow, Russia's lower house of parliament has approved a bill incorporating tough punishments for a number of crimes linked to wartime - including stiffer penalties for absconding from a unit during a period of mobilisation, martial law or wartime.

