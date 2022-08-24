Tank and motor artillery systems, captured by Ukrainian forces during the war against Russia, are exhibited on Khreshchatyk street ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine on 22 August 2022.
Ukraine marks Independence Day amid fear of attacks

Edited by Andrew Humphrey

All times stated are UK

  1. Six months on: Key moments in the Ukraine war so far

    An armoured convoy of Russian troops drives in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region
    Copyright: Reuters

    Today marks the six-month point of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Here is a quick recap of how the war has progressed so far:

    • 24 February: After months of speculation, Vladimir Putin launches the invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a "special military operation" with the aim of "demilitarisation and denazification" of the country

  2. 'Russia’s war has been costly and strategically harmful' - MoD

    Today's national holiday in Ukraine also coincides with the six-month anniversary of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

    In its latest update, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has reflected on the conflict and where Russian forces stand now.

    It says that President Vladimir Putin has sought to solidify Russia's influence in Ukraine since 2014, but after invading six months ago Moscow realised it needed more "modest objectives" after its aim of "toppling the government and occupying most of the country" had failed.

    The MoD says that the Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region "is making minimal progress" with a "major Ukrainian counterattack" anticipated.

    It says that Russia is suffering from shortages of munitions, vehicles and personnel, with morale "poor" among many troops and the army "significantly degraded".

    "Its diplomatic power has been diminished and its long-term economic outlook is bleak. Six months in and Russia’s war has proven both costly and strategically harmful," the MoD adds.

    Map showing the areas of Russian military control in Ukraine
    Copyright: .

  3. Zelensky warns 'hideous Russian provocations are possible'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
    Copyright: EPA

    As Ukrainians mark Independence Day, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a fresh warning about potential Russian attacks.

    In his usual late night address, he said Ukraine is celebrating "the day of our flag" while "fighting against the most dreadful threat to our statehood".

    He urged people to follow safety rules in place in cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv, including curfews and air raid sirens.

    "[Today] is an important day for all of us. And that is why this day, unfortunately, is also important for our enemy," he said.

    "We must be aware that [today] hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible.

    "The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, special services will do everything to protect people - as much as possible. And we will certainly respond to any manifestation of Russian terror."

    Zelensky also outlined some of the activies planned to mark the national holiday, including awards for people "from all walks of life" who have helped with the war effort.

  4. Muted Independence Day celebrations amid fear of attacks

    Hugo Bachega

    Reporting from Kyiv

    People visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons in Kyiv
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: People visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons in Kyiv last weekend

    Independence Day in Kyiv usually sees a massive military parade through the city centre.

    But today, instead of Ukrainian tanks, destroyed or seized Russian army vehicles are on display on Khreshatik Street. And no celebrations will be held.

    Amid fears Russia could use the date to strike cities across the country, public events in the capital have been banned for two days. Residents have been urged to take the air raid sirens seriously.

    The day also marks six months since the start of the Russian invasion.

    Tensions have been particularly high in recent days, after a string of explosions and attacks in Russian-occupied Crimea and the assassination of the Russian political commentator Daria Dugina near Moscow over the weekend.

    In his nightly address, President Zelensky warned of “disgusting Russian provocations and brutal strikes” and said Ukraine would “definitely respond to any manifestation of Russian terror”.

    The conflict has killed thousands of civilians – the UN puts the number at 5,500, although the true figure is much higher – while one third of the population has been forced from their homes.

    On the frontlines, the war seems to be at a deadlock. And there’s no prospect of peace talks any time soon.

  5. Independence Day attacks will get powerful response – Zelensky

    President Zelensky
    Copyright: EPA

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged a "powerful response" to any attacks by Russia that coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day.

    Yesterday he said that Russia could do "something particularly ugly".

    US officials warned that Russia is likely to step up its efforts to attack civilian targets in Ukraine in the coming days.

  6. Welcome to our live coverage

    Good morning and welcome to today's coverage of the war in Ukraine as the country celebrates Independence Day.

    Here are the latest developments:

    • Today marks Ukraine’s 31st anniversary of liberation from Soviet rule – as well as six months since the Russian invasion
    • Security across the country is tight amid fears that Moscow could launch new attacks, with President Volodymyr Zelensky warning that "hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible"
    • Public gatherings are banned in the capital Kyiv and a curfew is in force in the eastern city of Kharkiv, which has weathered months of shelling
    • US officials have also cautioned that Russia is likely to step up its efforts to attack civilian targets in Ukraine in the coming days
    • Meanwhile, the US is expected to announce its biggest single package of military aid to Kyiv worth $3bn

    Stay with us as we bring you the latest.

