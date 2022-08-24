Today's national holiday in Ukraine also coincides with the six-month anniversary of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

In its latest update , the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has reflected on the conflict and where Russian forces stand now.

It says that President Vladimir Putin has sought to solidify Russia's influence in Ukraine since 2014, but after invading six months ago Moscow realised it needed more "modest objectives" after its aim of "toppling the government and occupying most of the country" had failed.

The MoD says that the Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region "is making minimal progress" with a "major Ukrainian counterattack" anticipated.

It says that Russia is suffering from shortages of munitions, vehicles and personnel, with morale "poor" among many troops and the army "significantly degraded".

"Its diplomatic power has been diminished and its long-term economic outlook is bleak. Six months in and Russia’s war has proven both costly and strategically harmful," the MoD adds.