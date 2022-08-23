Russia is calling for the United Nations Security Council to hold a meeting about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The nuclear plant, which is the largest in Europe, was taken over by Russian troops in March but Ukrainian technicians still operate it.

In recent weeks, the area around the facility has come under heavy artillery fire, with Kyiv and Moscow blaming each other for the attacks.

Last week, Russia wrote to the Security Council warning of planned "provocations" by Ukraine at the plant, news agency Tass reported citing a diplomat.

World leaders and nuclear experts have voiced their concerns over a potential nuclear disaster if something is not done to bring fighting in the area to a halt.