Reuters Copyright: Reuters People visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons in Kyiv Image caption: People visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons in Kyiv

President Zelensky has repeated his warning that Russia could be planning to do something “disgusting” to mark Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day on Wednesday.

There are reports, he says, that the Ukrainian defenders captured in the city of Mariupol would be put on an “absurd” show trial.

If this goes ahead, Zelensky says, it’ll be a violation of “all agreements” and “all international rules” and that any negotiation with Russia will be impossible.

“There will be no more conversations,” he says.

Cities across the country, meanwhile, have taken some security measures.

In Kharkiv, which has been under constant Russian bombardments in recent weeks, a curfew will be in place from tomorrow until Thursday.

Here in Kyiv, public gatherings have been banned until Thursday. At the weekend, thousands of people visited a display of destroyed Russian tanks on the city’s main street near Maidan Square.

Independence Day coincides with the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The war has reached a deadlock, with neither side making substantial military gains and no prospect of any diplomatic breakthrough.