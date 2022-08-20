Two more ships carrying grain have left Ukranian waters, according to Turkey’s Defence Ministry.

The Zumrut Ana and MV Ocean S are loaded with 6,300 tonnes of sunflower oil and 25,000 tonnes of wheat, it said.

This means a total of 27 vessels have left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since a deal was brokered by the UN to allow safe passage.

A joint coordination centre, which was set up as part of the deal, did not say where the ships were heading.

But all ships are first checked in Turkey under the terms of the agreement.