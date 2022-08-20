Zelensky says nuclear plant inspection could restore safety
Hugo Bachega
Reporting in Odeasa
More now on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since March. Over the last week Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling near the site, prompting concerns about the potential for a nuclear catastrophe.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said UN officials would be granted permission to visit and inspect the nuclear complex, which is the largest in Europe.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said a visit by international inspectors could enable safety to be restored at the site, but he added that specific details of the mission were still being discussed.
Russia also appears to have dropped its demand that inspectors should travel through Russian-controlled territory.
If confirmed, the mission could suggest a possible de-escalation in the crisis around the nuclear facility.
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he was willing to lead a visit to the station himself.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the safety
of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine could start to be
restored by a visit of international inspectors
It follows Russian President Vladimir Putin agreeing
to work towards organising a mission by the UN nuclear watchdog to the site
The announcement was made after a call between Mr
Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron
Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for
shelling the complex, sparking fears of a catastrophe
The US has announced a new $775m (£655m) Ukraine
military aid package including surveillance drones and for the first time mine-resistant vehicles
And two more ships carrying grain have left Ukrainian waters, according to Turkey's defence ministry, following a deal brokered by the UN to allow safe passage
.
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine
Two more ships carrying grain have left Ukranian waters, according to Turkey’s Defence Ministry.
The Zumrut Ana and MV Ocean S are loaded with 6,300 tonnes of sunflower oil and 25,000 tonnes of wheat, it said.
This means a total of 27 vessels have left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since a deal was brokered by the UN to allow safe passage.
A joint coordination centre, which was set up as part of the deal, did not say where the ships were heading.
But all ships are first checked in Turkey under the terms of the agreement.
Why there is concern about Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the biggest in Europe.
Russian forces have occupied the site since early March, and Ukraine says the situation at the plant is "approaching critical".
The UN's nuclear watchdog has called for an immediate end to any military action near the plant, warning of a "very real risk of a nuclear disaster".
The Russians have been urged to hand control of the plant back because of the dangers, and some staff there have told the BBC they're "being kept at gunpoint".
Ukrainian officials say the plant could be cut off from power as Moscow tries to redirect electricity to Crimea, which it annexed eight years ago.
Read in full: Preparing for the worst at Ukraine nuclear plant
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine – 178 days since Russia launched the invasion.
We’ll bring you all the latest developments and analysis from our reporters on the ground throughout the day.
