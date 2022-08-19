Reuters Copyright: Reuters An emergency services worker at the site of a Kharkiv National Technical University building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike Image caption: An emergency services worker at the site of a Kharkiv National Technical University building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike

As we've been reporting, Kharkiv has come under heavy shelling for months, and regional officials are reporting at last five more Russian missile attacks on the city this morning.

At least one woman, a 52-year-old guard at an educational establishment, was killed, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov, says on Telegram.

That takes the death toll in the city in the past few days to at least 20.

Synyehubov says a university building has been destroyed and residential, business and farm buildings along with a library have been damaged this morning. Wheat and grass in fields are burning, he adds.

He says fighting continues on the front line, with Ukrainians forces shelled from fighter planes, helicopters and tanks.