At least one dead in latest Kharkiv attack, say local officials
As we've been reporting, Kharkiv has come under heavy shelling for months, and regional officials are reporting at last five more Russian missile attacks on the city this morning.
At least one woman, a 52-year-old guard at an educational establishment, was killed, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov, says on Telegram.
That takes the death toll in the city in the past few days to at least 20.
Synyehubov says a university building has been destroyed and residential, business and farm buildings along with a library have been damaged this morning. Wheat and grass in fields are burning, he adds.
He says fighting continues on the front line, with Ukrainians forces shelled from fighter planes, helicopters and tanks.
Russia has spoken of connecting nuclear plant to its own grid
As we've been reporting, Ukraine's nuclear agency - Energoatom - is sounding the alarm over what it says are Russian plans "in the near future" to disconnect power units at the Zaporizhzhia plant from the Ukrainian power system.
This is something Russia has spoken about before, with its deputy prime minister saying in May that Russia would disconnect the Zaporizhzhia plant from Ukraine's energy grid and instead integrate it with Russia's energy system if Kyiv refused to pay for the plant's electricity.
"The Russians can build a power line theoretically, but it will take a long time," Leonid Oliynyk said.
"Now the power station is working at a minimum level, but Kyiv remains in charge, all the power lines are controlled by Ukraine. The Russian statement is wishful thinking," he told us.
Before the war, the plant generated 20% of Ukraine's electricity. It continues to be run by Ukrainian workers, but is under Russian control.
Russia attacking Kharkiv to prevent counter-attacks - UK MoD
Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv has been one of the most consistently shelled places since the Russian invasion began in February, and hundreds of people there have died.
About 19 people were killed in Russian shelling on the north-western city on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, according to officials, and another woman has died after at least five more missile attacks this morning.
The UK’s Ministry of Defence believes Kharkiv is being
targeted because of its location, sitting about 15km from the Russian front line and within range of most types of Russian artillery.
In its morning intelligence update, the MoD says Russian forces are continuing to attack
Kharkiv because “they are probably
trying to force Ukraine to maintain significant forces on this front to prevent
them from being employed as a counter-attack force elsewhere”.
Russia wants to disconnect power plant from Ukrainian grid - Ukraine energy company
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Russian forces around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant aim to disconnect energy produced there from the Ukrainian power system, Ukrainian officials say.
It is the largest nuclear power station in Europe and has been under the control of Russian forces since March, but has continued to function.
Energoatom, the state power company that operates the plant, says the Russian occupiers are preparing to stage a "large-scale provocation" there.
It also says the Russian military is looking for suppliers of fuel for diesel generators, which would need to be turned on if power units are shut down.
All station personnel - except for those essential to the running of the plant - have been told to stay at home.
Russia has rejected international appeals to demilitarise the area, amid concern for the safety of the nuclear plant. Russia has also accused the Ukrainians of provocation at the plant, and each side has accused the other of shelling the facility.
Welcome back - more worries about Europe's largest nuclear plant
Welcome back to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here are the latest
developments:
Ukraine's Energoatom state nuclear company says Russian forces are planning to switch off functioning power blocks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and disconnect them from the Ukrainian power grid
It said it believed that Russia, which controls the power plant in southern Ukraine, is preparing to conduct a "large-scale provocation" there
Yesterday Moscow in turn accused Kyiv of preparing its own "provocation" at the site
Meanwhile, the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula appears to have come under another series of attacks - the third in 10 days. At least four explosions were reported overnight near Belbek air force base near Sevastopol but it's unclear what exactly happened
Russian-appointed local officials said air defences had shot down a Ukrainian drone, while claiming the blasts had caused no damage. Russia blamed sabotage for an attack earlier this week on an ammunition depot in Crimea
