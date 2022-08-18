Reuters Copyright: Reuters The pre-dawn attack on Thursday left a large building destroyed Image caption: The pre-dawn attack on Thursday left a large building destroyed

Russian forces have been continuing to shell residential areas in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, with at least ten people reported killed overnight.

Local officials say seven people were killed in attacks on Wednesday evening. Another three people died in a pre-dawn rocket attack on the city this morning, according to local emergency services cited by Reuters.

The agency said a tram depot and a dormitory were hit.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters Bohdan Oliinyk says he left his home three minutes before the explosion Image caption: Bohdan Oliinyk says he left his home three minutes before the explosion

Survivor Bohdan Oliinyk told the news agency rescuers saved his wife and two children who were inside a four-storey dormitory that was hit.

"I was on the couch then, but got up three minutes before this explosion and went outside. Maybe God saved me somehow," Oliinyk said.