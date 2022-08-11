The unprecedented search of a former president’s home has rocked the US political landscape.
And so, the US newsrooms tuned in to Merrick Garland’s press conference with baited breath, and with all the main TV networks rolling on the live-shot of the empty podium. What would this intervention mean?
At first glance, not a lot.
There was no detail about what the search warrant contained, what was found, or whether it was – as media reports have suggested – an inside Trump source that provided the FBI with the key information.
But not nothing either. The attorney general revealed he had personally authorised the search warrant. And he said that the DOJ is seeking a court order to have the warrant and the list of items taken from Mar-a-Lago made public.
Prosecutors don’t tend to reveal their cards in public during an ongoing investigation – something Garland made clear was for good reason.
But the accusations from the Republican movement - and from Donald Trump himself, of course - that the department is being weaponised by the Democrats, have been damaging.
And without any formal statement, it's a narrative that’s been
left largely unchallenged.
This was Garland insisting that far from being an assault on the law, the search was the law taking its proper course.
Key points from Garland statement
Here's what we've learned:
The US attorney general confirmed he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant of Donald Trump's Florida residence, in what were his first public remarks on the search
Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice - which he leads - had asked a federal court to unseal the warrant
Garland said the department does much of its work outside of the public eye, but Trump's comments about the FBI search of his home partially drove his decision to publicly confirm the status of the investigation
The attorney general said he would not "stand by" while the department and the FBI face criticism over the search by Trump and his allies
Garland finishes speaking
It's a short statement, with the US attorney general wrapping up by saying more information will made available at the appropriate time.
A flurry of reporters attempt to get in questions as he walks off stage, but he turns to reply: "This is all I can say at this time."
And that's the end of the statement.
Attacks on FBI unfounded - Garland
In his remarks, Garland said that attacks on the professionalism of the FBI in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant were unfounded.
He added that he would "not stand by silently" while their integrity was questioned.
Garland calls FBI and Justice Department employees "dedicated, patriotic public servants" who carry out their work at "great personal risk".
I personally approved warrant - Garland
Garland says he personally approved the decision to seek the search warrant used at Mar-a-Lago.
The justice department does not take such a decision lightly, he says.
"Less intrusive means" than a search are used where possible, he adds.
Search warrant to be unsealed - Garland
Attorney General Merrick Garland says the search warrant used at Mar-a-Lago will be unsealed.
It is his first public confirmation of the search.
He explains that there is "substantial public interest in this matter".
US attorney general begins statement
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has just arrived to address the media.
We'll update you with the latest.
Statement to begin shortly
We're still waiting for the US attorney general's press conference - it was due to begin about 25 minutes ago.
As soon as it starts we'll bring you the latest - and you can also watch along at the top of this page.
How does the FBI get a search warrant?
To obtain a search warrant - as happened at Mar-a-Lago on Monday - the FBI must go through a number of steps, with the ultimate aim of convincing a judge that there is "probable cause" that a crime has been committed.
To do so, federal authorities - in this case, the FBI - must present a judge with a written affidavit which outlines the evidence they have and the reason a search is needed.
In many cases, the judge seeks additional information and questions agents under oath about the evidence being presented.
A judge will only sign the search warrant when satisfied that enough evidence exists that a federal crime took place.
In the aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago search, several former agents and officials noted that executing a warrant on a former president's residence would likely have to be approved at the highest levels of the Justice Department.
That department is led by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Who is Merrick Garland?
Since March 2021, Merrick Garland, 69, has been
the US attorney general - the highest law enforcement officer in the government and the principal adviser to the president on all legal issues.

In this position, Garland leads the Justice
In this position, Garland leads the Justice
counter-intelligence and white-collar crime investigations.

During his tenure, Garland, a former federal
counter-intelligence and white-collar crime investigations.
During his tenure, Garland, a former federal
and overseen efforts to combat hate crimes, as well as the sprawling Justice
Department investigation into the 6 January 2021 riot at the US Capitol.
Department investigation into the 6 January 2021 riot at the US Capitol.
We had no notice of statement - White House
While we're still not sure what the US attorney general's statement will be about, a White House official has just said they were not given advanced notice of it.
The White House also said earlier this week that President Biden was not given advance warning of the Mar-a-Lago search.
What has Donald Trump said about the search warrant?
Former President Donald Trump reacted angrily to the search warrant, saying it was “not necessary or appropriate” and characterising it as a political “witch-hunt”.
“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-world countries,” he said in a statement following the search. “Sadly, America has become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.”
A number of Republican officials officials have publicly spoken in defence of Trump after the search, including his former Vice-President Mike Pence.
In a series of Tweets, Pence - who distanced himself from Trump amid speculation he may launch a 2024 presidential run - said he shares “deep concern” over the “unprecedented” search of Trump’s property.
What happened at Mar-a-Lago?
On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in Mar-a-Lago.
The search warrant was reportedly linked to an investigation into the handling of classified and sensitive material.
Various US media outlets have reported that Trump, a Republican, allegedly removed classified records from the White House and took them to Mar-a-Lago.
According to Lindsey Halligan, a lawyer for Trump, between 30 and 40 gloved FBI agents and 10 to 15 vehicles - including a rental truck - took part in the search.
So far, neither the FBI or Department of Justice have commented.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage. We’re shortly expecting a statement from the US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
We don’t know what it’s about, but it comes days after former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched by FBI agents.
The US attorney general confirmed he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant of Donald Trump's Florida residence, in what were his first public remarks on the search
-
Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice - which he leads - had asked a federal court to unseal the warrant
-
Garland said the department does much of its work outside of the public eye, but Trump's comments about the FBI search of his home partially drove his decision to publicly confirm the status of the investigation
-
The attorney general said he would not "stand by" while the department and the FBI face criticism over the search by Trump and his allies
