The unprecedented search of a former president’s home has rocked the US political landscape.

And so, the US newsrooms tuned in to Merrick Garland’s press conference with baited breath, and with all the main TV networks rolling on the live-shot of the empty podium. What would this intervention mean?

At first glance, not a lot.

There was no detail about what the search warrant contained, what was found, or whether it was – as media reports have suggested – an inside Trump source that provided the FBI with the key information.

But not nothing either. The attorney general revealed he had personally authorised the search warrant. And he said that the DOJ is seeking a court order to have the warrant and the list of items taken from Mar-a-Lago made public.

Prosecutors don’t tend to reveal their cards in public during an ongoing investigation – something Garland made clear was for good reason.

But the accusations from the Republican movement - and from Donald Trump himself, of course - that the department is being weaponised by the Democrats, have been damaging.

And without any formal statement, it's a narrative that’s been left largely unchallenged.

This was Garland insisting that far from being an assault on the law, the search was the law taking its proper course.