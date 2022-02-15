Djokovic: I'm not part of anti-vaccination movement

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It was very interesting that Novak Djokovic said during the interview that he didn't have enough information about what was in the vaccine, and didn't rule out getting the jab in future when he was more informed.

But one wonders what more information he needs. More than 10 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered and about six in 10 people globally have had at least one. So there is a wealth of information about them.

He also talks about "the vaccine". But there isn't just one Covid-19 vaccine, there are several. Not just the very high-tech, novel messenger RNA jabs created by Pfizer and Moderna, there are also ones based on much more traditional methods of creating vaccines as well.

He seems to have made the choice now that he would rather forgo future attempts to get another grand slam and not get a vaccine. That is a decision that is personal to him.

But the science is pretty clear that the best way to build up immunity is through being triple jabbed. As an elite athlete, he is at low risk from Covid. But not zero.

And of course, with any unvaccinated person there is a level of risk that you run when you come into contact with vulnerable people. So vaccination is not just about the individual, it is about others.