Djokovic: I'm not part of anti-vaccination movement

What more does Djokovic want to know about vaccines?
Fergus Walsh
Medical editor
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It was very interesting that Novak Djokovic said during the interview that he didn't have enough information about what was in the vaccine, and didn't rule out getting the jab in future when he was more informed.
But one wonders what more information he needs. More than 10 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered and about six in 10 people globally have had at least one. So there is a wealth of information about them.
He also talks about "the vaccine". But there isn't just one Covid-19 vaccine, there are several. Not just the very high-tech, novel messenger RNA jabs created by Pfizer and Moderna, there are also ones based on much more traditional methods of creating vaccines as well.
He seems to have made the choice now that he would rather forgo future attempts to get another grand slam and not get a vaccine. That is a decision that is personal to him.
But the science is pretty clear that the best way to build up immunity is through being triple jabbed. As an elite athlete, he is at low risk from Covid. But not zero.
And of course, with any unvaccinated person there is a level of risk that you run when you come into contact with vulnerable people. So vaccination is not just about the individual, it is about others.
'I was never against vaccination'
GettyCopyright: Getty
In the interview, Djokovic denies ever being "against" vaccination but says that, as an elite athlete, he takes extra care over what he consumes.
"I was never against vaccination," he says.
"I understand that globally
everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and hopefully
seeing an end soon to this virus and vaccination was probably the biggest
effort made – probably half the planet was vaccinated.
"I fully respect that. But
I have always represented and supported the freedom to choose what you put into
your body.
"For me, it is essentially the principle of deciding what is right and
wrong for you, and me, as an elite athlete, I have always carefully reviewed and
assessed everything that has come in from the food, the supplements, the water,
the sports drinks, anything that comes into my body as a fuel.
Quote Message: Based on all the information that I got, I decided not to take the vaccine as of today.
Based on all the information that I got, I decided not to take the vaccine as of today.
Djokovic: I’m not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get jab
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Novak Djokovic has given an exclusive interview to the BBC's Amol Rajan where he has finally addressed the fallout from his controversial deportation from Australia.
In a wide-ranging discussion, his first since he was detained in Melbourne in January, Djokovic says that he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine.
Here are some of the key things to know from the interview:
The 20-time major winner says that he is willing to sacrifice his chance to compete for future Grand Slam titles and risk his opportunity to become statistically the greatest tennis player of all time over the issue
But he rejects association with the broader anti-vax movement, noting that he simply supports the right to choose
He addresses speculation about the timing of his positive coronavirus case in December and discusses his own attitude towards the vaccine
He also rejects accusations that a positive Covid-19 test in December, which saw him granted a travel exemption, was tampered with
The Serb tells the BBC that his medical exemption request was made anonymously, and it was accepted by two independent Australian panels
The 20-time major winner says that he is willing to sacrifice his chance to compete for future Grand Slam titles and risk his opportunity to become statistically the greatest tennis player of all time over the issue
But he rejects association with the broader anti-vax movement, noting that he simply supports the right to choose
He addresses speculation about the timing of his positive coronavirus case in December and discusses his own attitude towards the vaccine
He also rejects accusations that a positive Covid-19 test in December, which saw him granted a travel exemption, was tampered with
The Serb tells the BBC that his medical exemption request was made anonymously, and it was accepted by two independent Australian panels
