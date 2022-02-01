Conversations in Ukraine centred on threat of attack
Myroslava Petsa
BBC News Ukrainian, Kyiv
The past few weeks haven’t been easy for the Ukrainians.
Television coverage and conversations among friends and family have centred on
the threat of an imminent attack by Russia.
Ukrainians describe how they feel fatigued by having to live in a
constant state of fear but the events of the recent history have made many much
more determined to do whatever they can to defend their country, should it come
to that.
Analysis
A friendly tone and mutual charm offensive
James Waterhouse
Kyiv correspondent, BBC News
So what are the Ukrainians looking for from Britain in the middle of this crisis?
Well, I think more on top of what the UK has already given, such as military training and more lethal weapons.
The UK is held in very high regard in Ukraine, especially this week, and I think President Zelensky is keen to put on the charm offensive.
But it looks like Boris Johnson may be looking to do the same. For example, he arrived wearing a green tie - the president's surname is a play on that colour and it is the colour of his party - so there is some mutual respect there.
The meeting between the pair is going to last for around an hour. In it we expect them to discuss the promise to continue talks, as well as new sanctions on President Putin and Russia as a whole, and the £88m package promised by the UK government to help Ukrainian ministers deal with corruption and become less reliant on Russia for energy.
So, the tone is very friendly here.
UK offers £88m aid to Ukraine ahead of visit
Ahead of the prime minister’s visit, the UK government said it would give Ukraine £88m as part of an attempt to promote stable governance and reduce the country's reliance on Russian energy.
Alongside the announcement, Boris Johnson said: "It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed. As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it."
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss won’t be with the prime minister today after she revealed last night she had tested positive for Covid.
Analysis
Nato members wary of burning bridges with Russia
Jonathan Beale
BBC defence correspondent in Zagreb
UK Defence
Secretary Ben Wallace has also been been travelling to Eastern and Central Europe, trying to rally support among Nato
allies to send a strong message to Russia.
Speaking in Croatia, Wallace said
they were “absolutely united” in addressing Russia’s build up of military
forces on the border of Ukraine, which he said were a “very grave cause for
concern”.
Croatia’s defence minister said “dialogue and
diplomacy are the best weapons for de-escalating tensions”.
But while there may be shared concerns about Russia’s intentions,
this round of diplomacy has revealed differences too.
Last week the country’s president said in the event of a Russian attack “Croatia should get away from
it like a fire” and that Ukraine had no place in Nato.
His comments were
slapped down by Croatia’s prime minister. But it illustrates some of the
strains within Nato members who are wary of burning bridges with Russia.
UK defence secretary to visit Moscow next week
Jonathan Beale
BBC defence correspondent
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed to the BBC that he will be travelling to Moscow next week for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.
Wallace is expected to arrive in Russia on 11 February.
Johnson and Zelensky talk history and trade
More pictures are coming through of the meeting between Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky.
The pair are pictured walking through the palace discussing the building's history, with the UK prime minister remarking how much bigger it is than Downing Street.
Johnson and Zelensky are then seen sitting opposite one another at a table, with the prime minister insisting their two countries should "develop our economic partnership".
But, of course, there are more serious discussions to come...
Russian invasion would be met with 'severe consequences' - Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged an "immediate Russian de-escalation" during a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today.
Blinken "emphasised that further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path", Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department said.
Blinken further reiterated the US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.
Johnson arrives at presidential palace
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now arrived at the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv and is being greeted by President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of talks over the growing tensions with Russia.
Analysis
UK prime minister a welcome face in Ukraine
Myroslava Petsa
BBC News Ukrainian, Kyiv
Ukraine certainly feels supported by the West and doesn’t
take all the assistance it gets for granted.
The UK has been viewed as one of
the strongest allies, after the British government sent the HMS Defender to the
Crimean shores and provided anti-tank missiles to Kyiv when Germany rejected the supply of weapons.
Many in Ukraine, including the government, have been
frustrated by expressions of “deep concern” of the situation. They want something concrete.
And a vision of a possible tripartite UK-Poland-Ukraine alliance is exactly
what Kyiv would want as a show of strength to the growing numbers of Russian
troops on its borders.
Boris Johnson’s popularity may not be at its peak in the
UK at the moment, but he is a welcome face in Ukraine.
UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty - Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to hold talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this afternoon.
Ahead of landing at Boryspil airport near Kyiv, Johnson tweeted his support for the country which is facing heightened tensions with Russia.
Quote Message: As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.
As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.
Analysis
Johnson keen to show international statesmanship
Caroline Hawley
BBC diplomatic correspondent
This is a very public show of support
to the country caught in the crosshairs between Russia and the West.
Taking a break from his fight for
political survival at home, Boris Johnson is keen to show international
statesmanship, banking on a warm welcome in chilly Kyiv.
The British government says it’s
trained more than 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers and is one of the leading donors of
“lethal aid".
Boris Johnson has gone with promises of
more support, as the West tries to resolve the crisis by ratcheting up the
pressure on Russia.
This involves deterrence - military
and economic - and diplomacy.
The prime minister’s spokesman said Johnson was “spearheading the international response".
He’s now due
to speak to President Putin tomorrow after the publication of a report on lockdown parties at Downing Street forced a postponement of
his call yesterday.
But it’s what Washington says, not
London, that really matters to the Kremlin.
What is Nato and why doesn't Russia trust it?
Nato - the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - is the world's most powerful regional defence alliance and its members see an attack on any of them as an attack on all of them.
It was formed in 1949 to counter the threat of post-war communist expansion as the Soviet Union sought to extend its influence in Europe after World War Two.
It originally consisted of 12 founding members - including the UK - and it now has 30, including Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - former Soviet republics which border Russia.
Ukraine is not a Nato member, but it is a "partner country" - this means there is an understanding that it may be allowed to join the alliance sometime in the future.
Russia wants assurances from Western powers that this will never happen.
But the US is refusing to bar Ukraine from Nato, saying that as a sovereign nation it should be free to decide on its own security alliances.
The Chief of the Defence Staff, Tony Radakin, has been updating ministers on the situation in Ukraine, ahead of the prime minister’s visit.
According to Downing Street, he told a Cabinet meeting earlier that "a significant proportion of Russia's land combat power was now gathered on the western border, coupled with deterrence operations such as military exercises on a scale never seen before".
He told ministers the action fitted into “a pattern of coercion and intimidation that sought to undermine the values and principles of the West".
Boris Johnson has described the situation as "deeply concerning” and says the UK is "leading work" to finalise a package of sanctions which could be applied if Russia did launch an invasion.
What’s happening today?
Boris Johnson's flight has just touched down at snow-covered Boryspil airport near Kyiv.
The prime minister will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and a few other officials later for discussions.
We understand Johnson will get a briefing on the situation in Donbas, in the east of the country, where a frozen conflict has been going on between government forces and pro-Russian separatists since 2014.
We’re expecting the two men to hold a news conference later, at around 17:15 GMT, before the prime minister heads back to the UK.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the prime minister’s trip to Ukraine where he’s due to hold talks with the country's president, amid growing concerns over a possible Russian invasion.
Boris Johnson says he will work with Volodymyr Zelensky to try and come up with a diplomatic solution and "avoid further bloodshed".
We know that Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, artillery and missiles near its borders with Ukraine. Despite that, Moscow says it is not planning an attack.
But President Vladimir Putin’s government has warned Ukraine not to make any further moves towards joining Nato, arguing that this threatens Russia's own security.
