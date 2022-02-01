PA Media Copyright: PA Media

So what are the Ukrainians looking for from Britain in the middle of this crisis?

Well, I think more on top of what the UK has already given, such as military training and more lethal weapons.

The UK is held in very high regard in Ukraine, especially this week, and I think President Zelensky is keen to put on the charm offensive.

But it looks like Boris Johnson may be looking to do the same. For example, he arrived wearing a green tie - the president's surname is a play on that colour and it is the colour of his party - so there is some mutual respect there.

The meeting between the pair is going to last for around an hour. In it we expect them to discuss the promise to continue talks, as well as new sanctions on President Putin and Russia as a whole, and the £88m package promised by the UK government to help Ukrainian ministers deal with corruption and become less reliant on Russia for energy.

So, the tone is very friendly here.