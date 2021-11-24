Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images In the first phase of re-opening, fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and residents who are currently in Australia will be allowed to return from 16 January Image caption: In the first phase of re-opening, fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and residents who are currently in Australia will be allowed to return from 16 January

New Zealand has unveiled its plans to reopen its borders and allow foreigners to enter the country next year.

Fully vaccinated visitors can enter from 30 April, and will have to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival.

More New Zealanders will also be allowed to travel home from early next year under similar rules.

The move eases strict curbs that have locked out many citizens and tourists since borders were slammed shut at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Announcing the staged re-opening plans earlier this week, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said they were "the safest approach to ensure risk is carefully managed".

"This [phased approach] reduces any potential impacts on vulnerable communities and the New Zealand health system," he said.

Read the full story here.