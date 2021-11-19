Good morning and welcome to Friday's coronavirus live page. We’ll be bringing you the main pandemic developments from the UK and around the world.
Here are the main stories so far today:
The UK was not fully prepared for the wide-ranging impacts of Covid-19 on society, a major new report has found. The National Audit Office says the government lacked detailed plans on shielding, job support schemes and school disruption
People working from home in Northern Ireland during the first wave of the pandemic "should be working from home" again, the government says
Clothing sales in the UK have reached their highest level since the start of the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics
Live Reporting
Edited by Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
The UK was not fully prepared for the wide-ranging impacts of Covid-19 on society, a major new report has found. The National Audit Office says the government lacked detailed plans on shielding, job support schemes and school disruption
-
People working from home in Northern Ireland during the first wave of the pandemic "should be working from home" again, the government says
-
Clothing sales in the UK have reached their highest level since the start of the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Friday's coronavirus live page. We’ll be bringing you the main pandemic developments from the UK and around the world.
Here are the main stories so far today: