We've been telling you about the situation with Covid passes in Wales.

In Northern Ireland, Stormont ministers voted this week in favour of introducing them in December. People will have to show a Covid pass or proof of a negative test result so they can get into nightclubs, pubs or restaurants.

Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance and UUP ministers backed the proposal. DUP ministers voted against it.

But the Northern Ireland Institute of Hospitality says the industry feels it is "being used as a bit of a scapegoat to deflect from some of the bigger problems" around Covid-19.

On Thursday, Michael Cafolla, from the institute, said the industry did not "feel that we are part of any sort of masterplan in terms of how we are going to get out of this".

"We haven't seen that clear evidence of leadership in the executive that gives us confidence in an industry that this is part of a bigger plan," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.