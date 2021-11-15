Shoppers in Austria
Austria places two million unvaccinated in lockdown

Edited by Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

  1. Why China is still trying to achieve zero Covid

    Stephen McDonell

    BBC News, China correspondent

    Man being swabbed
    Around the world people are getting used to post-lockdown life with vaccines doing the heavy lifting against Covid-19 as restrictions are eased. In China, however, a hard elimination policy remains where the pandemic first began.

    A person walks into a five-star hotel to ask briefly for directions and ends up in two weeks quarantine because a guest had some coronavirus contact. One crew member on a high-speed train has close contact with an infected person, and a trainload of passengers is sent to quarantine for mass testing. In Shanghai Disneyland, 33,863 visitors suddenly have to undergo mass testing because a visitor the day before got infected.

    Welcome to life in the country which now feels like a perpetual, back-to-zero-Covid world.

    So why has China taken this approach? I've taken a look here.

  2. Police will carry out spot checks in Austria

    Bethany Bell

    BBC News, Vienna

    As of today, anyone over 12 years of age, who isn’t vaccinated or hasn’t recently recovered from coronavirus, will only be able to leave their homes for essential reasons such as work, exercise or shopping for food.

    Austria’s Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says the lockdown is not an easy step to take.

    But he says it is necessary because of what he called the shamefully low vaccination rate in the country.

    Over the next 10 days, police will carry out random spot checks on people in public spaces.

    Those who don’t have a vaccination or recovery certificate will be fined.

    The vaccine-sceptical far-right Freedom Party has called the move divisive. Other critics have questioned whether the move is constitutional.

    Vaccination rates in Europe
