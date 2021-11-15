Around the world people are getting used to post-lockdown life with vaccines doing the heavy lifting against Covid-19 as restrictions are eased. In China, however, a hard elimination policy remains where the pandemic first began.
A person walks into a five-star hotel to ask briefly for directions and ends up in two weeks quarantine because a guest had some coronavirus contact. One crew member on a high-speed train has close contact with an infected person, and a trainload of passengers is sent to quarantine for mass testing. In Shanghai Disneyland, 33,863 visitors suddenly have to undergo mass testing because a visitor the day before got infected.
Welcome to life in the country which now feels like a perpetual, back-to-zero-Covid world.
Austria introduces lockdown for unvaccinated
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
As we just mentioned, about two million people who have not been fully vaccinated are in lockdown in Austria, which is facing a surge in Covid cases.
They can only leave home for certain reasons, including going to work and buying food, during the initial 10-day period.
"We are not taking this step lightly but unfortunately it is necessary," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says.
With about 65% of the population fully vaccinated, the country has one of the lowest rates in western Europe.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
-
About two million people who have not been fully
vaccinated against Covid-19 have been placed in lockdown in Austria as the
country faces a surge in cases
-
Covid passes are now needed at cinemas and theatres in Wales
-
Businesses organisations in Scotland say the retail industry is "struggling in the shadow" of Covid and are calling for support
-
A website that allows eligible groups in
Scotland to book their Covid booster and flu vaccination appointments has been launched
Why China is still trying to achieve zero Covid
Stephen McDonell
BBC News, China correspondent
Around the world people are getting used to post-lockdown life with vaccines doing the heavy lifting against Covid-19 as restrictions are eased. In China, however, a hard elimination policy remains where the pandemic first began.
A person walks into a five-star hotel to ask briefly for directions and ends up in two weeks quarantine because a guest had some coronavirus contact. One crew member on a high-speed train has close contact with an infected person, and a trainload of passengers is sent to quarantine for mass testing. In Shanghai Disneyland, 33,863 visitors suddenly have to undergo mass testing because a visitor the day before got infected.
Welcome to life in the country which now feels like a perpetual, back-to-zero-Covid world.
So why has China taken this approach? I've taken a look here.
Good morning and welcome to Monday’s coronavirus live coverage. Here are your main headlines this morning: