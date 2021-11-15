Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Around the world people are getting used to post-lockdown life with vaccines doing the heavy lifting against Covid-19 as restrictions are eased. In China, however, a hard elimination policy remains where the pandemic first began.

A person walks into a five-star hotel to ask briefly for directions and ends up in two weeks quarantine because a guest had some coronavirus contact. One crew member on a high-speed train has close contact with an infected person, and a trainload of passengers is sent to quarantine for mass testing. In Shanghai Disneyland, 33,863 visitors suddenly have to undergo mass testing because a visitor the day before got infected.

Welcome to life in the country which now feels like a perpetual, back-to-zero-Covid world.

So why has China taken this approach? I've taken a look here.