We're bringing you key reaction to the climate change deal struck last night:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the agreement was “a big step forward” but there was still a huge amount of work to be done.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said it was important a deal was done – but fought back tears as he spoke about the watering down of a commitment on coal.

US climate envoy John Kerry said it was always unlikely the summit would result in a decision that “was somehow going to end the crisis” but that the “starting pistol” had been fired.

However, poorer countries had been calling for funding through the principle of loss and damage – the idea that richer countries should compensate poorer ones for the climate change effects they are unable to adapt to.

Lia Nicholson, delegate for Antigua and Barbuda, and speaking on behalf of small island states, said “the final landing zone” was “not even close to capturing what we had hoped.”

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said: "It's meek, it's weak and the 1.5C goal is only just alive, but a signal has been sent that the era of coal is ending - and that matters.”