Delegates applause Alok Sharma's closing speech at COP26
Live

Reaction as COP deal pledges to 'phase down' coal

preview
5,813
viewing this page

The two week summit in two minutes | Analysis: Deal shows progress

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by George Bowden

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Watch: Debate, demos and a deal - COP26 in two minutes

    It’s been a long two weeks of wrangling at COP26 in Glasgow to reach a deal.

    If you haven’t followed every twist and turn, here are the standout moments from the last fortnight.

    Video content

    Video caption: COP26: The two week summit in two minutes

  2. What has the reaction been?

    Boris Johnson
    Copyright: Getty Images

    We're bringing you key reaction to the climate change deal struck last night:

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the agreement was “a big step forward” but there was still a huge amount of work to be done.

    COP26 President Alok Sharma said it was important a deal was done – but fought back tears as he spoke about the watering down of a commitment on coal.

    US climate envoy John Kerry said it was always unlikely the summit would result in a decision that “was somehow going to end the crisis” but that the “starting pistol” had been fired.

    However, poorer countries had been calling for funding through the principle of loss and damage – the idea that richer countries should compensate poorer ones for the climate change effects they are unable to adapt to.

    Lia Nicholson, delegate for Antigua and Barbuda, and speaking on behalf of small island states, said “the final landing zone” was “not even close to capturing what we had hoped.”

    Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said: "It's meek, it's weak and the 1.5C goal is only just alive, but a signal has been sent that the era of coal is ending - and that matters.”

  3. The Papers: Sharma 'sorry' as India and China 'thwart' COP deal

    Sunday Times and Sunday Telegraph front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    The last-minute watering down of the UN climate deal is called a "coal climbdown" by the Sunday Telegraph.

    The Sun says it is "a climate fudge", and the Mail on Sunday labels it a "Cop out".

    The Sunday Times suggests India and China thwarted the deal.

    The Sunday Times
    Copyright: BBC

    But the Scottish Mail on Sunday is very upbeat, hailing it as the "most ambitious deal ever seen".

    Scottish Mail on Sunday
    Copyright: BBC

    Read more from the papers here.

  4. Coming up on the Andrew Marr Show

    The Andrew Marr Show

    COP26 President Alok Sharma is among the guests on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show this morning.

    Also appearing are Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner and UN climate change chief Patricia Espinosa.

    We’ll bring you all the developments when the show kicks off at 09:00 GMT or, for viewers in the UK, you can watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You can also watch by clicking the play button at the top of this page.

    Andrew Marr Show guests
    Copyright: BBC
  5. Analysis

    Evasive words but deal shows progress

    Matt McGrath

    Environment correspondent

    Members of the India and China delegations
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Members of the India and China delegations on the last day - in the final moments, the two countries pushed to water down the deal

    While the Glasgow Climate Pact is an ambitious attempt to rein in rising temperatures, the last-minute row over coal has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the deal.

    India was joined by China in pushing for a watering down of this key commitment, insisting on "phasing down" rather than "phasing out".

    It was a brazen display of geo-political muscle that left developing countries and island states with little choice but to go along with the changes.

    The new pact comes just a few days after another notable Chinese achievement.

    Last Wednesday, the Xinhua news agency trumpeted the fact that the country produced more coal than ever before on a single day.

    Seen in that light, the agreement reached here after extended negotiations looks like a limp sticking-plaster for the deep wound that's threatening life on this planet.

    Read more from Matt.

  6. So what’s in the deal?

    COP26
    Copyright: Reuters

    The deal agreed in Glasgow has a number of significant elements – but for some there are also disappointing omissions.

    It includes:

    • Asking countries to republish their climate action plans, with more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030, by the end of next year
    • Emphasising the need for developed countries to increase the money they give to those already suffering the effects of climate change, beyond the current $100bn annual target
    • But a previously agreed goal to double funds for adaptation to climate change now just refers to an increase
    • A commitment to “phase down” coal – the first time this is explicitly mentioned in a climate deal – although this was watered down from a pledge in a previous draft to “phase out” coal

    You can read more about what was agreed at COP26 here.

  7. Good morning

    Alok Sharma
    Copyright: Getty Images

    After some last-minute wrangling countries have struck a new global climate deal at the COP25 summit in Glasgow.

    The Glasgow Climate Pact is the first-ever climate deal to explicitly plan to reduce coal, the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases.

    The deal also presses for more urgent emission cuts and promises more money for developing countries to help them adapt to climate impacts.

    But there was disappointment from some after a commitment to "phase out" coal, which was included in earlier drafts, was changed to “phase down”, following opposition from India and China.

    We’ll be bringing you all the latest reaction and analysis, making sense of what the deal means for the world.

Back to top