Watch: Debate, demos and a deal - COP26 in two minutes
It’s been a long two weeks of wrangling at COP26 in Glasgow
to reach a deal.
If you haven’t followed every twist and turn, here are the
standout moments from the last fortnight.
What has the reaction been?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We're bringing you key reaction to the climate change deal struck last night:
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the agreement was “a
big step forward” but there was still a huge amount of work to be done.
COP26 President Alok Sharma said it was important a deal was
done – but fought back tears as he spoke about the watering down of a
commitment on coal.
US climate envoy John Kerry said it was always unlikely the
summit would result in a decision that “was somehow going to end the crisis”
but that the “starting pistol” had been fired.
However, poorer countries had been calling for funding
through the principle of loss and damage – the idea that richer countries should
compensate poorer ones for the climate change effects they are unable to adapt
to.
Lia Nicholson, delegate for Antigua and Barbuda, and
speaking on behalf of small island states, said “the final landing zone” was “not
even close to capturing what we had hoped.”
Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace
International, said: "It's meek, it's weak and the 1.5C goal is only just
alive, but a signal has been sent that the era of coal is ending - and that
matters.”
The Papers: Sharma 'sorry' as India and China 'thwart' COP deal
COP26 President Alok Sharma is among the guests on BBC One’s
Andrew Marr Show this morning.
Also appearing are Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner and
UN climate change chief Patricia Espinosa.
We’ll bring you all the developments when the show kicks off at
09:00 GMT or, for viewers in the UK, you can watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Asking countries to republish their climate action plans,
with more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030, by the end of next
year
Emphasising the need for developed countries to increase the
money they give to those already suffering the effects of climate change, beyond
the current $100bn annual target
But a previously agreed goal to double funds for adaptation
to climate change now just refers to an increase
A commitment to “phase down” coal – the first time this is
explicitly mentioned in a climate deal – although this was watered down from a
pledge in a previous draft to “phase out” coal
The last-minute watering down of the UN climate deal is called a "coal climbdown" by the Sunday Telegraph.
The Sun says it is "a climate fudge", and the Mail on Sunday labels it a "Cop out".
The Sunday Times suggests India and China thwarted the deal.
But the Scottish Mail on Sunday is very upbeat, hailing it as the "most ambitious deal ever seen".
Read more from the papers here.
Evasive words but deal shows progress
Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent
While the Glasgow Climate Pact is an ambitious attempt to rein in rising temperatures, the last-minute row over coal has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the deal.
India was joined by China in pushing for a watering down of this key commitment, insisting on "phasing down" rather than "phasing out".
It was a brazen display of geo-political muscle that left developing countries and island states with little choice but to go along with the changes.
The new pact comes just a few days after another notable Chinese achievement.
Last Wednesday, the Xinhua news agency trumpeted the fact that the country produced more coal than ever before on a single day.
Seen in that light, the agreement reached here after extended negotiations looks like a limp sticking-plaster for the deep wound that's threatening life on this planet.
Read more from Matt.
So what’s in the deal?
The deal agreed in Glasgow has a number of significant elements – but for some there are also disappointing omissions.
It includes:
You can read more about what was agreed at COP26 here.
Good morning
After some last-minute wrangling countries have struck a new global climate deal at the COP25 summit in Glasgow.
The Glasgow Climate Pact is the first-ever climate deal to explicitly plan to reduce coal, the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases.
The deal also presses for more urgent emission cuts and promises more money for developing countries to help them adapt to climate impacts.
But there was disappointment from some after a commitment to "phase out" coal, which was included in earlier drafts, was changed to “phase down”, following opposition from India and China.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest reaction and analysis, making sense of what the deal means for the world.