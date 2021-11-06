Maybe it’s because the conference crowds have thinned and the security queues are shorter but the mood does seem a fraction brighter at the end of this first week.

Perhaps the flurry of promises on everything from methane to coal and forests to finance shows momentum is possible.

Or it’s India, a giant of the developing world that’s long resisted climate targets, signalling that it’s coming on board.

But it’s wise to be cautious. Promises are not the same as delivery. And US envoy John Kerry is emphatic that we’re still at the stage of “job not done”.

The pledges made so far should lead to a less scary rise in the projected temperature.

But that depends on them being implemented - and given the low levels of trust, will everyone do what they say they will?

There’s another week of hard negotiating to go.