Maybe it’s because the conference crowds have thinned and the security queues are shorter but the mood does seem a fraction brighter at the end of this first week. Perhaps the flurry of promises on everything from methane to coal and forests to finance shows momentum is possible. Or it’s India, a giant of the developing world that’s long resisted climate targets, signalling that it’s coming on board. But it’s wise to be cautious. Promises are not the same as delivery. And US envoy John Kerry is emphatic that we’re still at the stage of “job not done”. The pledges made so far should lead to a less scary rise in the projected temperature. But that depends on them being implemented - and given the low levels of trust, will everyone do what they say they will? There’s another week of hard negotiating to go.
How do things stand after week one?
David Shukman
Science editor, BBC News
UK supermarkets vow to halve climate impact by 2030
We've heard plenty of climate-related pledges in the first week of COP26 - but politicians aren't the only ones making promises.
Five of the UK's biggest supermarkets have vowed to halve the environmental impact of a weekly food shop by the end of the decade.
Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Co-op and M&S say they will reduce carbon emissions, deforestation and the food waste and packaging they produce.
They are also promising to set science-based targets for how they will help to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures before the end of next year.
Supermarkets' efforts will be monitored by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) conservation group.
The food industry is responsible for more than a quarter of total greenhouse gas emissions and almost 60% of the global damage to biodiversity.
Each year, the industry emits 17.3bn tonnes of carbon dioxide - about 19 times more than commercial planes.
The focus turns to protecting nature
Helen Briggs
Environment correspondent in Glasgow
Today, COP26's focus is on protecting nature.
The day aims to highlight the critical role of nature as part of the solution for tackling climate change.
Forty-five governments will pledge action to protect nature and shift to more sustainable ways of farming.
Farmers will be in Glasgow to talk about what they’re doing to cut their climate impact.
There’ll be more on tackling deforestation, with funding to protect rainforests in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
And scientists and ministers will discuss the drive to protect and conserve 30% of the planet’s land and ocean for nature.
There’ll be meetings to take stock of progress in this week’s negotiations to identify issues and concerns ahead of ministers stepping in next week.
More climate marches are planned, with Greta Thunberg due to speak at a rally in Glasgow.
Demonstrators, calling for governments to commit to cutting emissions, will be marching from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green.
Demonstrations are also due to take place in other cities across the world, including London.
Sunday is a day off, before the conference gears up for a second week of talks.
Global protests on 'day of action'
As we just mentioned, demonstrators are expected to take part in what's being billed as a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.
The first protests have begun in Australia with 191 demonstrations planned across the world - 106 happening in the UK.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to march through Glasgow where Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will speak to the crowd.
Meanwhile in London there will be a march from the Bank of England to a rally in Trafalgar Square.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of day seven of the global climate conference in Scotland.
Today’s focus is on how nature can be protected and harnessed to help tackle climate change.
Inside the summit, scientists and ministers will discuss the drive to conserve 30% of the planet’s land and ocean for nature.
Meanwhile, around the world, demonstrators are expected to take part in a day of action, with marches in Glasgow, London and many other cities.
As she was yesterday, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is due to be among the speakers at a rally in Glasgow.