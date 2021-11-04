But some of the world's biggest coal-dependent countries,
including Australia, India, China and the US, did not sign up to the pledge.
Signatories to the agreement have committed to ending all
investment in new coal power generation domestically and internationally.
They have also agreed to phase out coal power in the 2030s
for major economies, and the 2040s for poorer nations, the UK said.
Coal is the single biggest contributor to climate change.
"The end of coal is in sight," UK business and
energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says.
But UK shadow business secretary Ed Miliband says there are "glaring gaps" from China and other large emitters, who have not
committed to stop increasing coal use domestically. He also noted that there
was nothing on the phasing out of oil and gas.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth day of
COP26.
Today’s focus is on energy, with the aim of encouraging
countries to move away from burning fossil fuels to get their power.
Things have already kicked off with the UK announcing that
40 countries have agreed to shift away from burning coal.
CO2 emissions rebound after Covid
In a sign of how much is at stake as the focus at COP26 turns to fossil fuels, scientists say global carbon dioxide emissions are set to rebound to near the levels they were at before Covid.
The amount of planet-heating gas released in 2020 fell by 5.4% as the pandemic forced countries to lock down.
But a scientific report by the Global Carbon Project predicts CO2 emissions will rise by 4.9% this year.
It suggests that the window is closing on our ability to limit temperature rise to the critical threshold of 1.5C.
Important deals have been struck at COP26 this week on limiting emissions of methane and on curbing deforestation.
Yet emissions from coal and gas are predicted to grow more in 2021 than they fell the previous year - although carbon released from oil use is expected to remain below 2019 levels.
Here’s more from our science editor Paul Rincon.
