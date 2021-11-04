Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In a sign of how much is at stake as the focus at COP26 turns to fossil fuels, scientists say global carbon dioxide emissions are set to rebound to near the levels they were at before Covid.

The amount of planet-heating gas released in 2020 fell by 5.4% as the pandemic forced countries to lock down.

But a scientific report by the Global Carbon Project predicts CO2 emissions will rise by 4.9% this year.

It suggests that the window is closing on our ability to limit temperature rise to the critical threshold of 1.5C.

Important deals have been struck at COP26 this week on limiting emissions of methane and on curbing deforestation.

Yet emissions from coal and gas are predicted to grow more in 2021 than they fell the previous year - although carbon released from oil use is expected to remain below 2019 levels.

Here’s more from our science editor Paul Rincon.