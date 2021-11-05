Getty Copyright: Getty

When world leaders spoke at the beginning of the week, the average age in the room was over 60.

Today it’s youth day at COP, where young people get the chance to propose ideas and actions to address climate change.

What to watch: With events planned across the city, expect to hear what young climate change activists think of the deals struck so far at COP - and whether they are more “blah, blah, blah”.

The Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is in Glasgow and was one of 400 young people who took part in a youth event in the run-up to the COP in Milan.

Inside the summit: We’ll hear from young climate change movers and shakers on how climate change is affecting their lives, and we’re expecting an announcement on how schools can help in climate change education.

Week one draws to a close: In other news, we may hear more about how behind-the-scenes discussions are progressing to bend the curve on rising temperatures.

Finance for poorer nations living on the front line of climate is still a major sticking point, with contentious issues ahead.

And, as week one draws to a close, there are questions about whether headline-grabbing announcements on coal, methane and forests are diverting attention away from the main purpose of the summit.