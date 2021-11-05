Live
Young people take a stand on climate change
A simple guide to COP26 | What does 'net zero' mean? | Why the COP26 climate summit is important
Edited by Hamish Mackay
Police will take 'robust' action if protest turns violent
While negotiations and speeches continue inside the conference centre, outside the protests are expected to step up a gear in Glasgow today.
Thousands of young people will march through the city demanding action on climate change, with speeches from Greta Thunberg and other leading campaigners.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of people are expected at a protest march, and police have warned they will deal "swiftly and robustly" with any violent disorder or damage to property.
Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie says the force has worked closely with organisers of the youth march and is "very encouraged" by the high level of engagement.
There will be an increased police presence in the city with liaison officers, wearing light blue vests, deployed as a link between event organisers and the police.
Facebook fails to flag climate change denial, study finds
We're expecting see thousands of activists on the streets today - but much of the fight for future of the planet takes place online.
And disinformation researchers say they have identified thousands of highly-shared articles on Facebook making false assertions that climate change was unconfirmed by science or claiming to debunk it with data.
In reality, our understanding comes from analyses of millions of measurements from across the world. Yet two studies suggest less than 10% were marked as misinformation.
Facebook, which has pledged to flag misinformation, says this represents a small proportion of climate change content.
What's happening today?
Helen Briggs
BBC science correspondent in Glasgow
When world leaders spoke at the beginning of the week, the average age in the room was over 60.
Today it’s youth day at COP, where young people get the chance to propose ideas and actions to address climate change.
What to watch: With events planned across the city, expect to hear what young climate change activists think of the deals struck so far at COP - and whether they are more “blah, blah, blah”.
The Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is in Glasgow and was one of 400 young people who took part in a youth event in the run-up to the COP in Milan.
Inside the summit: We’ll hear from young climate change movers and shakers on how climate change is affecting their lives, and we’re expecting an announcement on how schools can help in climate change education.
Week one draws to a close: In other news, we may hear more about how behind-the-scenes discussions are progressing to bend the curve on rising temperatures.
Finance for poorer nations living on the front line of climate is still a major sticking point, with contentious issues ahead.
And, as week one draws to a close, there are questions about whether headline-grabbing announcements on coal, methane and forests are diverting attention away from the main purpose of the summit.
Greta Thunberg to lead campaign march through Glasgow
It is the climate summit’s youth day today and we are expecting thousands of young people to join a march through Glasgow, organised by campaigner Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement.
With speeches scheduled afterwards, our science correspondent Helen Briggs says we can expect to hear whether young activists are encouraged by the deals struck so far, or whether they consider them - as the Swedish teenager puts it - more "blah, blah, blah".
Activist Anna Brown says the event will demonstrate a need to move climate discussions away from "enclosed" spaces.
"The message is that the system of COPs - we've had 26 now - that system isn't working," she says. "So we need to uproot that system."
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to day six of our live coverage of the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow.
Today’s theme is young people and public empowerment - and there’s plenty to come.
Younger activists will soon take to the streets of Glasgow to demand climate action, with Greta Thunberg and fellow activist Vanessa Nakate among those expected.
Throughout the day, we’ll be hearing directly from young people already experiencing the effects of climate change.
We'll also be joined by BBC Young Reporters, Maisie Goodwin and Nel Richards, who will be reporting for us as guest journalists for the day.