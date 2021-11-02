World leaders promise to end deforestation by 2030
As we've reported this morning, more than 100 world leaders will promise to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 - in the COP26 summit's first major deal.
The commitment, with almost £14bn pledged in public and private backing, is supported by nations covering about 85% of the world's forests, including Canada, Russia, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo - and, crucially, Brazil.
But analysts warn a deal struck in 2014 "failed to slow deforestation at all".
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting COP26, is expected to call the deal a "landmark agreement to protect and restore the Earth's forests".
"These great teeming ecosystems - these cathedrals of nature - are the lungs of our planet," Johnson said in comments released by his office.
Felling trees contributes to climate change because forests absorb vast amounts of the warming gas CO2.
Why is COP26 so important?
As we enter day three, it's worth a quick reminder on why these two weeks are seen as so important.
COP26 is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control.
In many ways it is seen as the successor to COP21. That’s where the Paris Agreement, an international deal to tackle climate change, was signed in 2015.
There were many aims in the Paris deal, but its most important was to keep global temperatures "well below" 2.0C (3.6F) above pre-industrial times and "endeavour to limit" them even more, to 1.5C.
As part of that countries were meant to ratchet up their ambitions and submit new targets every five years on cutting emissions.
The US and EU are also
launching an initiative that aims to drive global efforts to cut emissions of
methane, a greenhouse gas which comes from sources including fossil fuel
extraction and livestock farming. Dozens of heads of state will
join the pledge, which commits countries to cut their emissions of the gas by
30% by 2030.
- World leaders will
promise to end and reverse deforestation by
2030. The commitment, with almost £14bn pledged in public and private backing,
is supported by nations covering about 85% of the world's forests, including
Canada, Brazil, Russia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
-
The Queen’s call to world leaders to create a "safer, stabler future" for the planet is being seen as one of the most powerful opening messages of COP26.
There are still concerns from some activists that what is decided at the summit will not result in decisive change.
But the UK’s environment secretary George Eustice tells BBC Breakfast: "We do have to have hope, we do have to have faith and we have to work together, otherwise it is just a message of despair.”
He pointed to more than 100 countries already committing to halt the loss of forestation by 2030 “and a lot of commitments on finance to underpin that”.
But many scientists are concerned that action since then has been too slow. US climate envoy John Kerry has called COP26 false"the last best chance" to avert the worst environmental consequences for the world.
Governments pursuing greener policies will continue after COP26 regardless, but many are billing this as one of the most important meetings for the future of the planet.
Read more: Why is COP26 so important?
We'll bring you more updates throughout the day.