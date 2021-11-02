Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

As we've reported this morning, more than 100 world leaders will promise to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 - in the COP26 summit's first major deal.

The commitment, with almost £14bn pledged in public and private backing, is supported by nations covering about 85% of the world's forests, including Canada, Russia, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo - and, crucially, Brazil.

But analysts warn a deal struck in 2014 "failed to slow deforestation at all".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting COP26, is expected to call the deal a "landmark agreement to protect and restore the Earth's forests".

"These great teeming ecosystems - these cathedrals of nature - are the lungs of our planet," Johnson said in comments released by his office.

Felling trees contributes to climate change because forests absorb vast amounts of the warming gas CO2.