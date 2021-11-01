Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The Prince of Wales will tell the COP26 summit that a "war-like footing" is needed to tackle the climate crisis when he addresses the opening ceremony of the conference later.

Prince Charles is due to call for a "vast military-style campaign" to channel the resources of the global private sector.

The prince will be the most senior royal at COP26 after doctors told the Queen to avoid the summit and rest.

Prince Charles, who has long been a champion of environmental causes, is expected to emphasise the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis and will call on world leaders to work with business to tackle the problems.

He is due to say: "We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector, with trillions at its disposal."

The heir to the throne addressed world leaders at the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday - calling for "fine words" to be translated into "still finer actions".