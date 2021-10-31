Teenage activist Greta Thunberg, COP26 President Alok Sharma and Shadow Business and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband are among the guests talking to Andrew Marr on his Sunday show this morning. It's just started.
We'll be bringing you updates here and if you're in the UK you can also watch live by clicking the play button at the top of this page.
Climate change activists descend on Glasgow
All eyes on G20 meeting which could help shape COP
The COP26 conference is formally being opened this morning in Glasgow but many of the key players are in Rome for the G20 summit. The G20 is a global forum where 19 countries and the EU discuss major issues.
What happens there is really important for the climate summit because the G20 includes some of the world’s most polluting economies. In fact, the group is estimated to account for 80% of the world's emissions.
Lesser-developed countries, some of which are suffering from the worst effects of climate change, are relying on G20 nations to pledge more financial aid and come up with better targets on cutting their emissions.
There is a particular focus on China and India - the world’s 1st and 3rd largest emitters respectively on a country basis. They have not submitted more ambitious targets ahead of COP despite pressure from the US, and the conference’s hosts, the UK.
Analysis
Can COP26 really save the planet?
David Shukman has been reporting on climate change for nearly 20 years. This is his 10th COP summit.
The specially-chartered train, which arrived from Amsterdam,
also had on board some 500 passengers including delegates from the Netherlands,
Belgium, Italy and Germany, as well as 150 youth activists and members of the
European Parliament.
You might remember that Greta herself once took a boat to New York to attend a UN climate summit because she didn't want to fly.
So, what's it all about?
In a line: The COP26 summit from 31 October to 12 November brings the world together to discuss how we tackle climate change and could lead to major changes to people's everyday lives across the globe
Why it matters: Fossil fuel emissions caused by humans are causing global warming and we’re already seeing extreme weather events linked to climate change. Urgent action is needed to avoid catastrophic consequences to the planet
What to look out for: Nearly 200 countries are being asked for their updated plans to cut emissions by 2030. They have all already vowed to keep global warming "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels - and to try aim aim for 1.5C. This conference will be about putting those promises into action, and some form of declaration is expected
What’s the reality: Some scientists say it’s already too late to achieve the 1.5C target, which is expected to be breached between 2030 and 2040. Ahead of the conference, the UN said that we were headed for 2.7C despite all the pledges already made.
After years of preparations, it’s here - the international climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, that has been billed by some as the “last best chance” we have to avert the worst consequences of climate change.
Later this morning, after a year’s delay due to the Covid pandemic, COP26 will formally be opened. And from now until 12 November, up to 25,000 people including world leaders, delegates, campaigners and journalists are expected to attend.
And a “conference” might sound boring but this one could eventually lead to major changes to our everyday lives. The kind of car we drive, how we power and heat our homes and how we live in the future are all going to be discussed. Of course, there's no guarantee that world leaders will agree on the action that needs to be taken.
Over the next two weeks we’ll bring you live coverage of the key issues being debated and put the announcements into context and explain what they mean to all of us. You’ll also hear from people living on climate frontlines around the world. Stay with us.
