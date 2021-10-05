Her identity as the buyer of properties in London was hidden because they were bought through anonymous companies based in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven.
The purchases included a £15m apartment in Mayfair and a new home for their daughter near Buckingham Palace, bought for £10.6m in 2016.
The buying spree came a little over 12 months after Sir Philip sold BHS for a token sum to a one-time bankrupt who had no retail experience. The chain collapsed, leading to the loss of 11,000 jobs and vacant sites in town centres.
The downfall also led to an outcry when it emerged the business had left a black hole of up to £571m in its pension fund.
Through their lawyers, both Sir Philip and Lady Green declined to answer detailed questions, suggesting that these were private matters.
What are the Pandora Papers?
For those of you who are coming fresh to this story, here’s what you need to know.
In a line: On Sunday, the biggest leak of financial documents in history was revealed, with the secret wealth of hundreds of world leaders, politicians and billionaires exposed.
Why it matters: Some 35 current and former world leaders and more than 330 public officials from 90 countries are named in the leaked documents, with some facing allegations of corruption, money laundering and global tax avoidance.
Where they came from: The 12 million documents came from 14 financial services companies in countries including the British Virgin Islands, Panama, Belize, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland.
The wife of retail magnate Sir Philip Green went on a buying spree of London property while the couple's recently sold High Street empire teetered on the verge of collapse
The Qatari ruling family purchased two of London's most expensive homes through offshore companies, saving millions of pounds in tax
Ukrainian billionaire Gennadiy Bogolyubov, who is under investigation by the FBI and had hundreds of millions in assets frozen in a fraud case, owns more than £400m of UK property
A £40m London office block is owned by the son of sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Gutseriev
The secret owners of UK property worth billions
The secret owners of more than 1,500 UK properties bought using offshore firms have been uncovered by a BBC investigation.
The details are featured in the Pandora Papers leak of offshore financial documents and list property with an estimated value in excess of £4bn.
The owners include high-profile foreign politicians, individuals accused of corruption and UK political donors.
Ministers say they will bring in a new law when they have parliamentary time.
Successive Conservative governments have pledged to introduce legislation making it compulsory to name those owning property via foreign companies in a bid to stamp out money-laundering.
Among the revelations:
Welcome to day three of our coverage of the Pandora Papers - one of the biggest financial leaks in history.
Already this morning we’ve heard how the wife of retail magnate Sir Philip Green went on a buying spree of London property while the couple's recently sold High Street empire teetered on the verge of collapse.
And The Qatari ruling family purchased two of London's most expensive homes through offshore companies, saving millions of pounds in tax.
On Monday we heard a prominent Tory donor who contributed to Boris Johnson's leadership campaign was involved in one of Europe's biggest corruption scandals.
