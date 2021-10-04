Live
Updates after huge leak reveals hidden deals of the rich
Secret wealth and dealings of world leaders exposed | A simple guide to the Pandora Papers leak
By Pandora Papers reporting team
The King of Jordan spent more than £70m on 15
overseas homes - while the country he rules over is given hundreds of
millions of pounds in aid by the UK and US
- Azerbaijan’s ruling family, the Aliyevs, secretly
acquired UK property using offshore companies, including a £30m London
office block for the president’s 11-year-old son
- Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie
purchased a London office by buying an offshore company. While there is no
suggestion the Blairs hid their wealth, the structure of the deal meant
they did not have to pay £312,000 in UK tax
-
Prominent Tory donor Mohamed Amersi, who contributed to Boris Johnson's leadership campaign, was involved in one of Europe's biggest corruption scandals
-
The leak also links Russian President Vladimir
Putin to secret assets in Monaco, and shows the Czech Prime
Minister Andrej Babis - facing an election later this week - failed to
declare an offshore investment company used to purchase two villas for
£12m in the south of France
Key revelations so far
As we mentioned, hundreds of journalists have been digging into these documents. Here are some of the stories that have been uncovered:
What are the Pandora Papers?
For those of you who are coming fresh to this story, here’s what you need to know.
In a line: On Sunday, the secret wealth of hundreds of world leaders, politicians and billionaires was exposed in the biggest leak of financial documents in history.
Why it matters: Some 35 current and former world leaders and more than 330 public officials from 90 countries are named in the leaked documents, with some facing allegations of corruption, money laundering and global tax avoidance.
Where they came from: The 12 million documents came from 14 financial services companies in countries including the British Virgin Islands, Panama, Belize, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland.
Read our simple guide here.
BreakingTory donor Amersi linked to corruption scandal
Today we’re looking at political party donors in the UK.
We can report that a prominent Tory donor who contributed to Boris Johnson's leadership campaign was involved in one of Europe's biggest corruption scandals.
Mohamed Amersi has given nearly £525,000 to the party since 2018.
Leaked documents reveal how he worked on a series of controversial deals for a Swedish telecoms company that was later fined $965m (£700m) in a US prosecution.
Mr Amersi denies any wrongdoing.
The 61-year-old is a corporate lawyer who worked as a consultant for Telia between 2007 and 2013.
Mr Amersi’s lawyers said the offshore company had been “vetted and approved by Telia” and that its involvement “did not raise any red flags” to him.
Good morning
Welcome to day two of our coverage of the Pandora Papers, where we are revealing the secret wealth and dealings of hundreds of world leaders, politicians and billionaires in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents.
More than 650 journalists from over half the world’s countries have been hunting down stories from 12 million leaked files. So, trust us, there’s plenty more to come.
And if you’re in the UK, don’t miss further revelations tonight on the second episode of BBC Panorama at 19:35 BST on BBC One. Sunday night’s episode can be watched on BBC iPlayer.