As we mentioned, hundreds of journalists have been digging into these documents. Here are some of the stories that have been uncovered:

The King of Jordan spent more than £70m on 15 overseas homes - while the country he rules over is given hundreds of millions of pounds in aid by the UK and US

Azerbaijan's ruling family , the Aliyevs, secretly acquired UK property using offshore companies, including a £30m London office block for the president's 11-year-old son

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie purchased a London office by buying an offshore company. While there is no suggestion the Blairs hid their wealth, the structure of the deal meant they did not have to pay £312,000 in UK tax

Prominent Tory donor Mohamed Amersi , who contributed to Boris Johnson's leadership campaign, was involved in one of Europe's biggest corruption scandals

The leak also links Russian President Vladimir Putin to secret assets in Monaco, and shows the Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis - facing an election later this week - failed to declare an offshore investment company used to purchase two villas for £12m in the south of France

