What's in one of the biggest financial leaks in history?
BBCCopyright: BBC
Some 35 current and former world leaders and more than 300 public officials from 91 countries are named in the Pandora Papers.
Today, we reveal how:
The King of Jordan spent more than £70m on 15 overseas homes - while the country he rules over is given hundreds of millions of pounds in aid by the UK and US
Azerbaijan’s ruling family, the Aliyevs, secretly acquired UK property using offshore companies, including a £30m London office block for the president’s 11-year-old son
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie purchased a London office by buying an offshore company. While there is no suggestion the Blairs hid their wealth, the structure of the deal meant they did not have to pay £312,000 in UK tax.
More than 140 media organisations are covering the hundreds of stories that have been unearthed from the papers – with BBC Panorama and the Guardian leading the investigation in the UK – so sit tight, there’s plenty to come.
A massive leak and a trove of stories to come
The secret wealth of some of the most powerful people on the planet has been revealed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents in history.
The files - called the Pandora Papers - uncover how world leaders, politicians and celebrities have used secretive offshore services to shield their money.
Many of the transactions in the documents involve no legal wrongdoing but raise moral questions. Some figures face allegations of corruption and money laundering.
More than 600 journalists from over half the world’s countries have trawled through 12 million files to pick out the stories you’ll see over the next few days.
We’ll guide you through the revelations, explain what it all means and of course, why it matters.
BBCCopyright: BBC
