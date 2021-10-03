The secret wealth of some of the most powerful people on the planet has been revealed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents in history.

The files - called the Pandora Papers - uncover how world leaders, politicians and celebrities have used secretive offshore services to shield their money.

Many of the transactions in the documents involve no legal wrongdoing but raise moral questions. Some figures face allegations of corruption and money laundering.

More than 600 journalists from over half the world’s countries have trawled through 12 million files to pick out the stories you’ll see over the next few days.

We’ll guide you through the revelations, explain what it all means and of course, why it matters.