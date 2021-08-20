Women in Afghanistan are destroying evidence of their previous lives as students and professionals as the Taliban patrol the streets.
One woman - a student, and a member of the persecuted Hazara minority - tells the BBC that all of her hope has been replaced by fear, in just a matter of days.
"Everything, everything that I dreamed of, everything that I ever worked for. My dignity, my pride, even my existence as a girl, my life - they are all in danger," she says.
"Who knows how long it would take them to come and search house-by-house and take girls - probably rape them. I may have to kill myself when they come to my home. I've been talking to my friends. This is what all of us, all of us, are planning to do. Death is better than being taken by them.
"We are all scared and we are scared to our bones."
UK ministers did not make key call to help Afghan staff
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is facing further scrutiny over his handling of the Afghanistan crisis after it emerged that a phone call he was urged to make last week to help evacuate interpreters who helped the British military never took place.
A junior minister had been left to contact officials in Kabul while Mr Raab was on holiday in Greece - but the Foreign Office has now told the BBC: "Given the rapidly changing situation, it was not possible to arrange a call before the Afghan government collapsed."
Opposition parties called for Mr Raab to resign after it was revealed he was unavailable to make the phone call to Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar last Friday as the Taliban advanced towards Kabul.
Cabinet colleagues have defended the foreign secretary, who has rejected calls to quit.
But some of his own party's MPs remain unhappy with how he dealt with the UK response to the escalating situation.
It has now been five days since the Taliban took Kabul, and gained control of Afghanistan.
This is the latest.
The Taliban are searching for people who worked for Nato forces or the previous Afghan government, a UN document has warned
The Taliban also recently tortured and killed several members of the long-persecuted Hazara minority, according to a separate report from Amnesty International
Witnesses gave harrowing accounts of the killings, which happened in early July in Ghazni province
In the UK, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is facing calls to resign after failing to call Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar to request urgent assistance in evacuating Afghan interpreters who had worked for the British military
Mr Raab, who was on holiday in Greece, delegated the call to a junior minister. The Foreign Office has now confirmed to the BBC that the call never took place
And amid safety fears, Facebook has removed the ability to view and search the “Friends” list for accounts in Afghanistan
There are concerns that the Taliban are using social media to track opponents
Live Reporting
Edited by Alix Kroeger
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
AFPCopyright: AFP EPACopyright: EPA View more on twitterView more on twitter PA MediaCopyright: PA Media EPACopyright: EPA
-
The Taliban are searching for people who worked for Nato forces or the previous Afghan government, a UN document has warned
-
The Taliban also recently tortured and killed several members of the long-persecuted Hazara minority, according to a separate report from Amnesty International
-
Witnesses gave harrowing accounts of the killings, which happened in early July in Ghazni province
-
In the UK, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is facing calls to resign after failing to call Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar to request urgent assistance in evacuating Afghan interpreters who had worked for the British military
-
Mr Raab, who was on holiday in Greece, delegated the call to a junior minister. The Foreign Office has now confirmed to the BBC that the call never took place
-
And amid safety fears, Facebook has removed the ability to view and search the “Friends” list for accounts in Afghanistan
-
There are concerns that the Taliban are using social media to track opponents
'Everything I dreamed of has gone'
Women in Afghanistan are destroying evidence of their previous lives as students and professionals as the Taliban patrol the streets.
One woman - a student, and a member of the persecuted Hazara minority - tells the BBC that all of her hope has been replaced by fear, in just a matter of days.
"Everything, everything that I dreamed of, everything that I ever worked for. My dignity, my pride, even my existence as a girl, my life - they are all in danger," she says.
"Who knows how long it would take them to come and search house-by-house and take girls - probably rape them. I may have to kill myself when they come to my home. I've been talking to my friends. This is what all of us, all of us, are planning to do. Death is better than being taken by them.
"We are all scared and we are scared to our bones."
Read the full story here
Taliban kill close relative of Deutsche Welle journalist
Taliban fighters have shot and killed a close relative of a journalist who works for the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).
The militants were conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, and killed the relative while searching for him, DW said. The journalist himself now works in Germany.
The Taliban also seriously wounded another relative, and raided the homes of at least three other DW journalists.
DW director-general Peter Limbourg condemned the killing, and said it "testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves".
"It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organised searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!"
Raab under further pressure from UK ministers
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is facing further pressure after it emerged a phone call requested by his officials to help interpreters flee Afghanistan was not made.
The UK government said Mr Raab was too busy to speak to his Afghan counterpart, with a junior minister being asked to do so instead.
But the Foreign Office now says it "was not possible" to arrange the call before the Afghan government collapsed.
Mr Raab has rejected demands from opposition parties to resign.
The British Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, has insisted that a single phone call wouldn't have changed how events unfolded.
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, said he agreed with Mr Heappey's statement but also suggested that it might be time for change within the Cabinet.
He told the BBC: "This government was put together back in December 2019 when the world looked very different indeed.
"You do need different skillsets, different types of leadership given the challenges that we now face, and I'm sure the prime minister will be considering that."
Calm but anxious atmosphere at Kabul market
Secunder Kermani
BBC News correspondent in Kabul
UK ministers did not make key call to help Afghan staff
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is facing further scrutiny over his handling of the Afghanistan crisis after it emerged that a phone call he was urged to make last week to help evacuate interpreters who helped the British military never took place.
A junior minister had been left to contact officials in Kabul while Mr Raab was on holiday in Greece - but the Foreign Office has now told the BBC: "Given the rapidly changing situation, it was not possible to arrange a call before the Afghan government collapsed."
Opposition parties called for Mr Raab to resign after it was revealed he was unavailable to make the phone call to Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar last Friday as the Taliban advanced towards Kabul.
Cabinet colleagues have defended the foreign secretary, who has rejected calls to quit.
But some of his own party's MPs remain unhappy with how he dealt with the UK response to the escalating situation.
Read more here.
'They will kill gay people on the spot'
Before Sunday’s insurgency, being gay in Afghanistan was already dangerous.
It meant you could be arrested and taken to court for your sexuality, under Afghan laws.
But under the Taliban, one gay man tells the BBC, his sexuality means he has "no future".
"Even if the Taliban accepts a woman in government, in school, they will never accept gay or LGBT people," Abdul* says. "They will kill all of them on the spot."
*Names have been changed
Read the full story here
Taliban 'tortured and massacred' men from Hazara minority
The Taliban recently tortured and "massacred" several members of the Hazara minority in Afghanistan, says human rights group Amnesty International.
Witnesses have given harrowing accounts of the killings, which took place in early July in Ghazni province.
Since taking over the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban have tried to portray a more restrained image.
But Amnesty said the incident was a "horrifying indicator" of Taliban rule.
The Hazara community is Afghanistan's third largest ethnic group.
They mainly practise Shia Islam and have faced long-term discrimination and persecution in predominantly Sunni Afghanistan and Pakistan.
In the report published on Thursday, Amnesty said the nine Hazara men were killed between 4 and 6 July in Malistan district in the eastern Ghazni province.
Read more here.
Welcome to our live coverage
It has now been five days since the Taliban took Kabul, and gained control of Afghanistan.
This is the latest.