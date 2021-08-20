AFP Copyright: AFP

Women in Afghanistan are destroying evidence of their previous lives as students and professionals as the Taliban patrol the streets.

One woman - a student, and a member of the persecuted Hazara minority - tells the BBC that all of her hope has been replaced by fear, in just a matter of days.

"Everything, everything that I dreamed of, everything that I ever worked for. My dignity, my pride, even my existence as a girl, my life - they are all in danger," she says.

"Who knows how long it would take them to come and search house-by-house and take girls - probably rape them. I may have to kill myself when they come to my home. I've been talking to my friends. This is what all of us, all of us, are planning to do. Death is better than being taken by them.

"We are all scared and we are scared to our bones."

