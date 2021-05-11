Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been expanding on plans to review Russian gun laws.
President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov to "work out as a matter of urgency new regulations on the types of weapons which can be in civilian circulations and which can be owned by the public," says Mr Peskov.
The instruction was issued "given the type of firearm used by the shooter" in Kazan, Peskov said, according to Interfax news agency.
"The president expresses deep condolences to relatives of the children who have died at the hands of the shooter, and wishes a speedy recovery to the schoolchildren who have sustained wounds," he added.
Suspect's apartment block searched
Security forces in Kazan are checking apartments in the block where a suspected shooter lived,
Tass news agency reports. The block has been evacuated.
An emergency worker also
told Tass that there had been no explosion during the attack. Earlier
reports had spoken of a blast at the school.
Children evacuated from
the school were sheltered at two kindergartens, Tass reports, quoting the Kazan
mayor’s office. Psychologists and police escorted the children.
A schoolboy who
witnessed the attack described it to Russian news website Mediazona.
“Everyone started
panicking and saying ‘shut the doors’. About a minute later the headteacher
started yelling: we’re shutting the doors! We got out about 15 minutes later,
not out of the windows. I wanted to do that, but the teacher closed the window
immediately and said no.”
BreakingPutin orders gun control review
Responding to the attack, the Kremlin has announced that President Vladimir Putin will be reviewing Russia's gun control laws.
It comes after revelations that the attacker was a registered gun owner.
Latest images from the scene
Images are emerging from School No. 175, in the Russian city of Kazan, where a shooting has left 11 people dead.
Russia's interior ministry has said only person was involved in the attack, and has denied earlier reports of a second gunman.
VIDEO - Smashed-up corridors in school
A tweet from Russian MBKhMedia shows damage inside the school after the shooting.
"Security has been restored at the school," says the office of Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov.
Russia's Tass news agency says the president has now visited the school.
Speaking on Russian state TV, he said: "It's a disaster. We have lost seven children, eighth-year students. Four boys and three girls. They died right here, on the second floor.
"Sixteen people - twelve children and four adults - are in hospital. The terrorist has been arrested. He's nineteen. He's a registered firearm owner."
Welcome to our live coverage of the Russia school shooting
We'll be updating you on the latest from Kazan, where the school shooting has left at least 11 people dead.
Here's what we know so far:
Two people reportedly opened fire on School No. 175, based in the Russian city. One attacker was reported killed on the fourth floor of the building, while the second shooter - a 19-year-old man - has been detained
Children and a teacher are among those who've been killed
Kazan lies in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan and its President Rustam Minnikhanov told reporters that 12 children and four adults were being treated in hospital
Two people reportedly opened fire on School No. 175, based in the Russian city. One attacker was reported killed on the fourth floor of the building, while the second shooter - a 19-year-old man - has been detained
Children and a teacher are among those who've been killed
Kazan lies in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan and its President Rustam Minnikhanov told reporters that 12 children and four adults were being treated in hospital
