More on the Kremlin's gun control announcement:

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been expanding on plans to review Russian gun laws.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov to "work out as a matter of urgency new regulations on the types of weapons which can be in civilian circulations and which can be owned by the public," says Mr Peskov.

The instruction was issued "given the type of firearm used by the shooter" in Kazan, Peskov said, according to Interfax news agency.

"The president expresses deep condolences to relatives of the children who have died at the hands of the shooter, and wishes a speedy recovery to the schoolchildren who have sustained wounds," he added.