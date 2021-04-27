Covid fines system muddled and unfair, say MPs

The crisis in India has also piled pressure on the Biden administration to share US health resources.
Here is a round-up of some of the latest developments around the World:
The first shipment of medical supplies from Britain has arrived in India, as the country battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization chief calls the situation in India "beyond heartbreaking"
Australia suspends direct flights from India to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants
The United States will share up to 60 million doses of its AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries as they become available, the White House says
Brazil's health regulator rejects requests from several states to import Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, stating that it does not have the data required to verify its safety and efficacy
Every Covid lockdown fine should be reviewed - MPs
A parliamentary committee has called for all fixed penalty notices for Covid lockdown breaches - which can be as high as £10,000 - to be reviewed - amid fears the system disproportionately hits poorer people.
MPs and peers on the Joint Committee on Human Rights say the system of issuing fines is muddled, discriminatory and unfair.
The committee says it has significant concerns about the validity of fines, the inadequacy of the review and appeal process, the size of the penalties and the criminalisation of those who could not afford to pay.
A government spokesperson said it was right there were consequences for those who most flagrantly breached the rules.
More than 85,000 fixed penalty notices have been issued in England since the pandemic began, and 8,000 in Wales.
Those given fixed penalty notices by police mean people can either pay a penalty - between £200 and £10,000 - or opt to face a criminal prosecution.
The Papers: Boris on ropes and new 'let Covid rip' claim
Many of this morning’s UK newspaper front pages report mounting
controversy around Prime Minister Boris Johnson over comments he allegedly
made last year.
The
Times leads with a fresh claim - reporting that Mr Johnson allegedly told Downing Street aides
last September that he would rather let coronavirus "rip" than impose
a second lockdown because of the economic harm it would cause.
According to the paper, the
prime minister is said to have argued that there was no evidence lockdowns
worked and described them as "mad". He's also said to have expressed
regret about the first lockdown, the paper adds.
A No 10 spokesman tells the
paper: "These are gross distortions of his position. Throughout this
pandemic, we've done everything we can to save lives and protect
livelihoods."
Other papers lead with the fallout from yesterday's claim that -
in a separate debate - the prime minister had suggested he would rather see
"bodies pile high" than order another lockdown.
Latest Post
All fixed penalty
notices issued for Covid lockdown breaches should be reviewed, MPs and peers on
the Joint Committee on Human Rights say
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will
chair a cabinet meeting later amid claims over his conduct, including that he once said he would rather see "bodies pile high" than approve a third Covid lockdown. He denies saying it.
There is
growing evidence that the past year of lockdowns has impacted young children's
language skills, according to research
US to share up to 60m AstraZeneca doses
The US will share up to 60 million doses of its AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries as they become available, the White House says.
The doses will be able to be exported in the coming months after a federal safety review.
The US has a stockpile of the vaccine even though its regulators have not yet authorised it for public use.
Critics have accused the government of hoarding the vaccine, while other countries are in desperate need.
Last month President Joe Biden pledged to share about four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with Mexico and Canada - both of which have approved the jab.
The crisis in India has also piled pressure on the Biden administration to share US health resources.
On Monday, the White House said it expected that about 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine could be released when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finishes its review in the coming weeks.
It said that another 50 million doses were in various stages of production.
PM to chair cabinet meeting amid lockdown comment accusation
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a cabinet meeting later as he attempts to shift the focus from a string of claims and questions over his conduct.
Among them is an accusation the PM once said he would rather see "bodies pile high" than approve a third coronavirus lockdown in England.
Mr Johnson and No 10 strongly denied he said the phrase, as the PM described multiple reports as "total rubbish".
The remarks were alleged to have been made last autumn, during a heated discussion in Downing Street - just before the country went into its second lockdown from early November to early December.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg reported that, at the time, the prime minister was said to have had big concerns about the implications of another lockdown on the economy and non-Covid related health issues.
England entered its third lockdown on 6 January.
Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves described Mr Johnson's alleged comments about bodies piling high as "stomach-churning"; while bereaved families described them as "callous".
Round-up from around the globe
Here is a round-up of some of the latest developments around the World:
Every Covid lockdown fine should be reviewed - MPs
In January, two women received an apology and had their fines waived after being given fixed penalty notices after driving to a Derbyshire beauty spot for exercise.
The Papers: Boris on ropes and new 'let Covid rip' claim
Other papers lead with the fallout from yesterday's claim that - in a separate debate - the prime minister had suggested he would rather see "bodies pile high" than order another lockdown.
"Boris on the ropes", is the headline in the Daily Mail, which broke the story. It says questions have mounted over his personal conduct.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.
Here are the main UK headlines this morning: