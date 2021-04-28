India’s second wave has struck with devastating force, with more than two million cases recorded in a week and 200,000 deaths overall.

Hospitals in numerous cities are being pushed to the brink, oxygen supplies are dangerously low and makeshift funeral pyres burn day and night.

Meanwhile, a thriving black market has emerged as people scramble to help their desperately ill family and friends.

It is against this backdrop that the BBC is bringing you a special day of coverage, speaking to our reporters across the country.