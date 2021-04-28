India’s second wave has struck with devastating force, with more than two million cases recorded in a week and 200,000 deaths overall. Hospitals in numerous cities are being pushed to the brink, oxygen supplies are dangerously low and makeshift funeral pyres burn day and night. Meanwhile, a thriving black market has emerged as people scramble to help their desperately ill family and friends. It is against this backdrop that the BBC is bringing you a special day of coverage, speaking to our reporters across the country.
Live Reporting
Edited by Ayeshea Perera
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Inside the world's worst second wave
India’s second wave has struck with devastating force, with more than two million cases recorded in a week and 200,000 deaths overall.
Hospitals in numerous cities are being pushed to the brink, oxygen supplies are dangerously low and makeshift funeral pyres burn day and night.
Meanwhile, a thriving black market has emerged as people scramble to help their desperately ill family and friends.
It is against this backdrop that the BBC is bringing you a special day of coverage, speaking to our reporters across the country.