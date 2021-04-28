A boy reacts next to the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 24, 2021.
India records 200,000 Covid deaths amid surge

Live Reporting

Edited by Ayeshea Perera

All times stated are UK

  1. Inside the world's worst second wave

    India’s second wave has struck with devastating force, with more than two million cases recorded in a week and 200,000 deaths overall.

    Hospitals in numerous cities are being pushed to the brink, oxygen supplies are dangerously low and makeshift funeral pyres burn day and night.

    Meanwhile, a thriving black market has emerged as people scramble to help their desperately ill family and friends.

    It is against this backdrop that the BBC is bringing you a special day of coverage, speaking to our reporters across the country.

