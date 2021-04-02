Officer killed in US Capitol car ramming attack

Capitol Hill has been tense over the past three months.

Since the riot on 6 January the Capitol Hill complex has been like a fortress.

Barbed wire, metal fencing and tonnes of security.

Less than three months from that day, we are back here with blocked roads, extra troops and a solemn feeling.

Congress is in recess today and staffers I’ve spoken to are grateful to be home and are nervous about returning to work after the Easter holiday.

It’s scary to have your workplace attacked twice, they say.

It’s concerning for them that even with security ramped up, an event like this still happened that led to an officer's death.

Media are camping out about a block away from the main Capitol building.

As no one is allowed in or out of the perimeter, we expect the Capitol to stay on lockdown for the next couple of hours.