Good morning
Welcome to today’s live page. Here is a round-up of the main
news stories this morning.
A financial support scheme for airports in England will open this month, following a
government decision to close all travel corridors to the UK from Monday until
at least 15 February. The scheme will involve
grants of up to £8m per applicant, to be used to cover fixed costs, such as
business rates. The Airport Operators Association welcomed
the government support but said more would be needed.
More than half of the Church of England's 14,000 parishes will not open for Sunday services
this week. Many of the
clergy are shielding, while some parishes have decided it is not safe to admit
worshippers. Mosques in England and Wales opened for Friday prayer this
week, but many in London – where Covid infections have soared - were closed. Places
of worship remain closed throughout Scotland, while Northern Ireland's main
church denominations are to cease public worship until early February.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Bournemouth International
Centre, Dorset
-
Taunton Racecourse,
Somerset
-
Blackburn Cathedral,
Lancashire
-
Salt Hill Activity
Centre, Berkshire
-
Norwich Food Court,
Norfolk
-
The Lodge in Wickford,
Essex
-
Princess Royal Sports
Arena, Lincolnshire
-
St Helens Rugby Ground,
Merseyside
-
The park-and-ride at
Askham Bar, York
-
Olympic Office Centre in
Wembley, north London
- Ten new mass Covid vaccination centres are to open in England from Monday, offering “thousands”
of jabs every week. The centres, which join the seven hubs already open, form a
key part of the government strategy to have 15 million people in the UK vaccinated by
mid-February.
- The Duke of Cambridge has sent “huge congratulations” to all those involved in rolling out the UK’s vaccination programme, saying it was going to make a “massive
difference”. Prince William stressed it was important for everyone to get
their vaccine when they are told to, and praised the Queen and the Duke of
Edinburgh for leading by example: “My grandparents have had the vaccine and I
am very proud of them for doing that.”
- A financial support scheme for airports in England will open this month, following a
government decision to close all travel corridors to the UK from Monday until
at least 15 February. The scheme will involve
grants of up to £8m per applicant, to be used to cover fixed costs, such as
business rates. The Airport Operators Association welcomed
the government support but said more would be needed.
-
The Australian
Open has been thrown into disarray after four people tested positive for Covid on two flights that brought tennis players to the tournament in Melbourne. At least 47 players on the flights have gone
into hotel isolation for 14 days.All players had to test negative for Covid before
boarding flights to Australia and have been placed in designated quarantine
hotels. Most are allowed to practice for up to five hours a day, but those on
the affected flights must remain confined to their rooms.
- More than half of the Church of England's 14,000 parishes will not open for Sunday services
this week. Many of the
clergy are shielding, while some parishes have decided it is not safe to admit
worshippers. Mosques in England and Wales opened for Friday prayer this
week, but many in London – where Covid infections have soared - were closed. Places
of worship remain closed throughout Scotland, while Northern Ireland's main
church denominations are to cease public worship until early February.
Restrictions could start to be lifted in early spring, Raab says
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is asked if the vaccination programme is going "better than expected".
He points out the UK has given at least one vaccine dose to more than three million people.
He says the UK has double the vaccination rate of the next highest country in Europe, Denmark.
The vaccination target the government has set is a "smart, realistic but ambitious approach" he says.
He says by early spring the government hopes "we can get into a better place" and start lifting some restrictions, though this will have to be done "gradually".
He adds what is putting this at risk are the new variants circulating worldwide, and that the NHS needs to be "properly protected".
Aim is for whole of adult population to be offered jab by September, Raab says
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is asked about a Sunday Telegraph report saying all over-18s could be offered the coronavirus vaccine by the end of June and whether this is a realistic timeframe.
Raab says there is a "three-point road map" for the vaccination programme.
He repeats the government's aim to give one dose of the vaccine to 15 million of the most at-risk people by 15 February - some 88% of those most at risk of dying.
And he says the aim is to increase that by 17 million by spring, encompassing 99% of the most at-risk people.
By Septermber the government wants to have offered all of the adult population a first dose, he says.
"If we can do it faster then great but that's the road map."
People shouldn't be going on holiday, Raab says
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is asked by Sophy Ridge if it's "quite selfish" for people in the UK to go on holiday right now.
Raab says people should be staying at home "unless it's absolutely necessary" to travel.
"So no, they shouldn't be going on holiday - I don't think that's appropriate."
He adds that people should stay home "as much as possible" to help protect the NHS.
Raab defends timing of new restrictions for travellers to UK
The government is to require people to have a negative Covid test within 72 hours of travel before arriving in the UK.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is asked on Ridge on Sunday why it has taken nearly a year since the first coronavirus case was detected in the UK for this measure to come into force.
He says the government is taking this action now to respond to the new variants.
He says the UK is in a "pretty similar place" to countries such as Germany and Canada in terms of the measures it is putting in place and has been following the scientific advice.
Raab asked about travellers to UK having to quarantine in hotels
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is being interviewed on Ridge on Sunday on Sky News.
Asked if the government is considering requiring people who travel to the UK to quarantine in hotels, as reported by the Sunday Times, he says: "We’ve considered all of the possibilities”.
He says the government needs to check new virus variants from other countries don’t put more pressure on the NHS, increase fatalities or undermine the vaccination programme.
Ten new mass vaccination centres to open in England
Ten new mass Covid vaccination centres are to open in England from Monday, as the government tries to meet its target to give 15 million people in the UK their first jab by 15 February.
Blackburn Cathedral and St Helens Rugby Ground are among the venues chosen to join the seven hubs already in use.
People aged 80 or over, who live up to a 45-minute drive from a centre, are now being offered the choice of arranging a jab at one of the 17 centres, or at a pharmacy site through the national booking service.
Anyone not wanting to travel can wait to be contacted by their GP-led vaccination service or hospital.
According to the Department of Health and Social Care, about 45% of those aged 80 and over have been vaccinated.
Writing in the Sunday Express, Health Secretary Matt Hancock calls on the public to commit to three pledges to "help out", "join up" and "stay informed".
Mr Hancock says: "We can see the way out of this pandemic. We are nearly on the home straight."
Where will the new mass vaccination centres be?
Read more.
What do the UK papers say?
Several of the Sunday papers report on Covid vaccination plans, with the Telegraph claiming: "All over-18s could have jab by end of June".
Ministers, the Telegraph reports, are "increasingly optimistic" that they will be able to meet this target, with up to five million people vaccinated each week.
The Sunday Mirror argues frontline health workers should not have to wait three months for the second booster jab and says teachers, police and firefighters should be prioritised.
The Sun on Sunday says the public is “fed up… with Covidiots”. More than half of the people questioned in a YouGov poll for the paper felt the police were not being tough enough on those flouting lockdown measures.
The Mail on Sunday reports US claims that workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with coronavirus-like symptoms in autumn 2019, and that the lab's scientists were experimenting with a bat coronavirus similar to the one that causes Covid. It says the Chinese government is under growing pressure to reveal the "true origins" of the pandemic.
The Sunday Times splashes with claims officials have been told to prepare for the creation of quarantine hotels for arrivals to the UK, and to use GPS and facial recognition technology to check that people are staying in isolation. It also reports on a Cabinet deal by government to approve a plan to begin lifting lockdown restrictions in early March.
