A woman gets a coronavirus vaccine at Lichfield Cathedral
Rabb on Marr as mass vaccine rollout continues

  1. Restrictions could start to be lifted in early spring, Raab says

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is asked if the vaccination programme is going "better than expected".

    He points out the UK has given at least one vaccine dose to more than three million people.

    He says the UK has double the vaccination rate of the next highest country in Europe, Denmark.

    The vaccination target the government has set is a "smart, realistic but ambitious approach" he says.

    He says by early spring the government hopes "we can get into a better place" and start lifting some restrictions, though this will have to be done "gradually".

    He adds what is putting this at risk are the new variants circulating worldwide, and that the NHS needs to be "properly protected".

  2. Aim is for whole of adult population to be offered jab by September, Raab says

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is asked about a Sunday Telegraph report saying all over-18s could be offered the coronavirus vaccine by the end of June and whether this is a realistic timeframe.

    Raab says there is a "three-point road map" for the vaccination programme.

    He repeats the government's aim to give one dose of the vaccine to 15 million of the most at-risk people by 15 February - some 88% of those most at risk of dying.

    And he says the aim is to increase that by 17 million by spring, encompassing 99% of the most at-risk people.

    By Septermber the government wants to have offered all of the adult population a first dose, he says.

    "If we can do it faster then great but that's the road map."

  3. People shouldn't be going on holiday, Raab says

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is asked by Sophy Ridge if it's "quite selfish" for people in the UK to go on holiday right now.

    Raab says people should be staying at home "unless it's absolutely necessary" to travel.

    "So no, they shouldn't be going on holiday - I don't think that's appropriate."

    He adds that people should stay home "as much as possible" to help protect the NHS.

  4. Raab defends timing of new restrictions for travellers to UK

    The government is to require people to have a negative Covid test within 72 hours of travel before arriving in the UK.

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is asked on Ridge on Sunday why it has taken nearly a year since the first coronavirus case was detected in the UK for this measure to come into force.

    He says the government is taking this action now to respond to the new variants.

    He says the UK is in a "pretty similar place" to countries such as Germany and Canada in terms of the measures it is putting in place and has been following the scientific advice.

  5. Raab asked about travellers to UK having to quarantine in hotels

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is being interviewed on Ridge on Sunday on Sky News.

    Asked if the government is considering requiring people who travel to the UK to quarantine in hotels, as reported by the Sunday Times, he says: "We’ve considered all of the possibilities”.

    He says the government needs to check new virus variants from other countries don’t put more pressure on the NHS, increase fatalities or undermine the vaccination programme.

  6. Ten new mass vaccination centres to open in England

    Patient attending vaccination hub
    Ten new mass Covid vaccination centres are to open in England from Monday, as the government tries to meet its target to give 15 million people in the UK their first jab by 15 February.

    Blackburn Cathedral and St Helens Rugby Ground are among the venues chosen to join the seven hubs already in use.

    People aged 80 or over, who live up to a 45-minute drive from a centre, are now being offered the choice of arranging a jab at one of the 17 centres, or at a pharmacy site through the national booking service.

    Anyone not wanting to travel can wait to be contacted by their GP-led vaccination service or hospital.

    According to the Department of Health and Social Care, about 45% of those aged 80 and over have been vaccinated.

    Writing in the Sunday Express, Health Secretary Matt Hancock calls on the public to commit to three pledges to "help out", "join up" and "stay informed".

    Mr Hancock says: "We can see the way out of this pandemic. We are nearly on the home straight."

    Where will the new mass vaccination centres be?

    • Bournemouth International Centre, Dorset
    • Taunton Racecourse, Somerset
    • Blackburn Cathedral, Lancashire
    • Salt Hill Activity Centre, Berkshire
    • Norwich Food Court, Norfolk
    • The Lodge in Wickford, Essex
    • Princess Royal Sports Arena, Lincolnshire
    • St Helens Rugby Ground, Merseyside
    • The park-and-ride at Askham Bar, York
    • Olympic Office Centre in Wembley, north London

    Read more.

  7. What do the UK papers say?

    Several of the Sunday papers report on Covid vaccination plans, with the Telegraph claiming: "All over-18s could have jab by end of June".

    Ministers, the Telegraph reports, are "increasingly optimistic" that they will be able to meet this target, with up to five million people vaccinated each week.

    The Sunday Mirror argues frontline health workers should not have to wait three months for the second booster jab and says teachers, police and firefighters should be prioritised.

    The Sun on Sunday says the public is “fed up… with Covidiots”. More than half of the people questioned in a YouGov poll for the paper felt the police were not being tough enough on those flouting lockdown measures.

    The Mail on Sunday reports US claims that workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with coronavirus-like symptoms in autumn 2019, and that the lab's scientists were experimenting with a bat coronavirus similar to the one that causes Covid. It says the Chinese government is under growing pressure to reveal the "true origins" of the pandemic.

    The Sunday Times splashes with claims officials have been told to prepare for the creation of quarantine hotels for arrivals to the UK, and to use GPS and facial recognition technology to check that people are staying in isolation. It also reports on a Cabinet deal by government to approve a plan to begin lifting lockdown restrictions in early March.

  8. Good morning

    Welcome to today’s live page. Here is a round-up of the main news stories this morning.

