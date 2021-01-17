Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is asked if the vaccination programme is going "better than expected".

He points out the UK has given at least one vaccine dose to more than three million people.

He says the UK has double the vaccination rate of the next highest country in Europe, Denmark.

The vaccination target the government has set is a "smart, realistic but ambitious approach" he says.

He says by early spring the government hopes "we can get into a better place" and start lifting some restrictions, though this will have to be done "gradually".

He adds what is putting this at risk are the new variants circulating worldwide, and that the NHS needs to be "properly protected".