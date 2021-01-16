The decision to close all travel corridors to the UK from Monday morning is the focus of many of Saturday’s front pages.

The i newspaper brands the UK “Fortress Britain”, while the Daily Express says the “border crackdown” is “vital” as the government moves to protect the public from new variants of coronavirus.

The DailyTelegraph claims there are “already signs” that travel to the UK will not return to normal until well beyond 15 February – the end date for travel restrictions currently mooted by PM Boris Johnson.

The new rules could prove a "huge blow to holiday companies and airlines" if prolonged to the peak season, warns the Times .

Separately the Telegraph says the over-70s are expected to begin receiving their initial vaccination as early as next week.

The Daily Mirror has a report from the intensive care unit at Wolverhampton’s New Cross hospital where, it says, many of the patients fighting for their lives are now “much younger”.

The Financial Times picks up on the hundreds of thousands of new businesses that can now claim insurance payouts for Covid-related losses, after a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Read more.