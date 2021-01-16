The decision to
close all travel corridors to the UK from Monday morning is the focus of many
of Saturday’s front pages.
The i newspaper
brands the UK “Fortress Britain”, while the Daily Express says the “border
crackdown” is “vital” as the government moves to protect the public from new
variants of coronavirus.
The DailyTelegraph claims there are “already signs” that travel to the UK will not
return to normal until well beyond 15 February – the end date for travel
restrictions currently mooted by PM Boris Johnson.
A highly
contagious coronavirus variant first detected in the UK could become the dominant strain in the US by March.The Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention warn of "rapid growth" of the
variant in coming weeks as President-elect Joe Biden unveils an ambitious plan
to ramp up vaccinations.
- The UK's aviation sector "urgently" needs more government support if it
is to survive, industry groups say. It comes after the Prime Minister Boris
Johnson announced all travel corridors to the UK would close from 0400 GMT on
Monday.
-
Several EU countries are receiving significantly fewer doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine than expected, after the US firm slowed shipments. Sweden and Denmark are among six nations to
brand the situation "unacceptable”. Pfizer says the reduced deliveries are
a temporary issue and will ultimately lead to an increase in available doses
next month.
- Tighter Covid restrictions have come into force in Scotland. Customers buying takeaway food are no longer
allowed inside premises, and ‘click and collect’ has been limited to “essential
items” only. Tradespeople will only be allowed in homes for essential repairs.
-
-
The sight of international tennis players flying in to Australia for the annual Australian Open has drawn criticism from some of the 37,000 stranded nationals who are still waiting to be allowed home. The
Australian government has imposed a weekly cap on
the number of overseas arrivals during the pandemic.
Good morning and welcome to today’s live page. Here is a summary of the main coronavirus stories this morning.