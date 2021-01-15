German infections pass two million: Latest around Europe
More than two million Covid cases
have now been officially reported in Germany since the start of the pandemic and
1,113 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. Chancellor Angela
Merkel wants a tougher lockdown, because of the spread of
the more infectious UK variant, and has brought forward a Covid summit with Germany’s 16 state
leaders to next week. From Monday, Bavaria will require people to wear more effective facemasks with particle filters in shops and buses - and that could be considered nationwide.
Elswhere, Portugal has gone into lockdown overnight, at least until 30
January. People are being told to stay at
home but schools will remain open as well as outlets providing “essential”
goods and services. Vets and bakeries, florists and hotels are among businesses
being allowed to stay open.
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban is keen to start using China’s Covid vaccine
and hopes to get a quick decision from the national medicine authority
approving it in a few days. No other EU country has yet accepted the Chinese
vaccine.
The Austrian ski resort at
Kitzbühel is offering Covid tests for the entire district after an outbreak involving
a group of 17 ski trainers, many of them British. The cases have prompted two
weekends of World Cup skiing to be cancelled and moved to another area.
Spain has seen a steep rise in infections since Christmas with
almost 19,000 people currently in hospital. But vaccinations are speeding up too
in the third week of a national campaign. More than 94,000 people were inoculated
yesterday, which is almost as many as in the first week alone.
UK's ban on South America travellers 'is precautionary'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has just been talking about the UK’s new ban on travellers from South America.
He tells BBC Breakfast the ban is “precautionary” as the UK
is “so close now” with its vaccination programme. The number of people in
the UK to have received the first dose of a vaccine is now approaching three
million.
“We want to make sure we don’t fall at this last hurdle, so
it’s really a precautionary principle,” Shapps says.
He says there is concern the variant first identified in Brazil could be more transmissible and “we don’t need more
complications”.
There haven’t been any flights from Brazil to the UK in the
last week, he adds, while travellers from these locations would have already
had to quarantine – this is an “additional precaution”.
Brazil hospitals 'run out of oxygen' for virus patients
Hospitals in the Brazilian city of Manaus have reached breaking point while treating Covid-19 patients, amid reports of severe oxygen shortages and desperate staff.
The city, in Amazonas state, has seen a rapid rise in deaths and infections.
Health professionals, quoted by local media, warned "many people" could die due to lack of supplies and assistance.
Brazil has recorded more than 205,000 virus deaths - the second-highest tally in the world, behind the US.
Amazonas suffered heavy losses in the first wave of the pandemic but is also being badly hit by a new rise in infections linked to a new variant of the virus.
Jessem Orellana, from the Fiocruz-Amazonia scientific investigation institute, told the AFP news agency that some hospitals in Manaus had "run out of oxygen" with some centres becoming "a type of suffocation chamber" for patients.
In a widely shared video from the region, a female medical worker asks for help: "We're in an awful state. Oxygen has simply run out across the whole unit today."
"There is no oxygen and lots of people are dying," she says in the clip. "If anyone has any oxygen, please bring it to the clinic. There are so many people dying."
It's not unexpected that new variants have developed - all viruses mutate as they make new copies of themselves to spread and thrive.
All three have undergone changes to their spike protein - this is the part of the virus which attaches to human cells.
As a result, these variants seem to be better at infecting cells and spreading.
The South Africa variant has more potentially important changes in the spike protein than the UK variant.
It has one of the same mutations as the UK one, plus two more that scientists think may interfere more with vaccine effectiveness. One of these may help the virus evade parts of the immune system called antibodies.
The Brazil variant emerged in July and was recently detected in four travellers arriving in Japan from Brazil. It has three key mutations in the spike protein that make it similar to the South Africa one.
Portugal has announced new lockdown measures. Remote working will be compulsory and non-essential shops and services must close, but schools will remain open
A man has been executed in the United States after the Supreme Court rejected a ruling that he should be allowed to fully recover from Covid-19. Corey Johnson, who was executed by lethal injection in Indiana, tested positive for the virus last month
Israel has now inoculated 2 million people against coronavirus
People from the Cook Islands can start quarantine-free travel to New Zealand next week. The Cook Islands is one of the few countries to remain free of coronavirus
UK's ban on South America travellers comes into force
Travellers from South America are no longer allowed to come into
the UK, amid fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.
Like
the variants that were first spotted in the UK and South Africa, it is thought
the Brazil variant could be more contagious.
The
UK's new travel ban applies
to people who have travelled from, or through, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia,
Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname,
Uruguay and Venezuela in the last 10 days.
It
also applies to Portugal - because of its strong links to Brazil - and the
former Portuguese colony of Cape Verde off the coast of west Africa, as well as
Panama in central America.
However,
British and Irish citizens and foreign nationals with residence rights are
still allowed to return - but must isolate for 10 days.
The
Office for National Statistics said UK gross domestic product at the end of
November was 8.5% below its pre-pandemic peak.
November's
decline came after six consecutive months of growth, with a 0.6% improvement
in October.
Darren Morgan, director for economic statistics at the ONS, said
the economy had taken “a hit” because of the lockdown, with pubs and hairdressers
experiencing the biggest impact.
But, he said, the impact on the economy was “significantly
smaller” in November than during the first lockdown in March as many businesses "adjusted to the
new working conditions during the pandemic, such as widespread use of click and
collect".
What’s happening in the UK?
Morning and welcome to our live page. Here are the main
coronavirus headlines from the UK this morning:
A UK ban on travellers from South America and Portugal has come into force, amid
fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil
A UK variant that has become dominant in much of Britain and has spread to more than 50 other countries
-
A South Africa variant that has also been found in at least 20 other countries, including the UK
-
A new variant from Brazil
- President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9tn (£1.4tn) stimulus plan for the United States as the pandemic saps the economy
-
If passed by Congress, it would include $1tn for households, with direct payments of $1,400 to all Americans. The relief proposal includes $415bn to fight the virus and $440bn for small businesses
-
Hospitals in the city of Manaus, in Brazil, have reached breaking point while treating Covid-19 patients, amid reports of severe oxygen shortages and desperate staff. Health professionals warned "many people" could die due to lack of supplies and assistance
-
Experts warn a new variant of coronavirus, first detected in Manaus, could be driving a rapid rise in infections there
- France has announced a new national curfew starting at 18:00 (17:00 GMT) on Saturday
- Portugal has announced new lockdown measures. Remote working will be compulsory and non-essential shops and services must close, but schools will remain open
-
A man has been executed in the United States after the Supreme Court rejected a ruling that he should be allowed to fully recover from Covid-19. Corey Johnson, who was executed by lethal injection in Indiana, tested positive for the virus last month
- Israel has now inoculated 2 million people against coronavirus
-
People from the Cook Islands can start quarantine-free travel to New Zealand next week. The Cook Islands is one of the few countries to remain free of coronavirus
-
A UK ban on travellers from South America and Portugal has come into force, amid
fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil
-
The UK economy fell by 2.6% in November
after England’s second shutdown forced businesses to close
-
Fake news is likely to be causing people from ethnic
minorities to reject the Covid vaccine, a doctor leading a NHS anti-disinformation campaign has warned
-
Footballer Marcus Rashford and a group of celebrity chefs
and campaigners have
called on Boris Johnson to review the government's free school meals policy
-
Small businesses are waiting to hear a Supreme Court ruling on
insurance payouts for those forced to close during the first national
lockdown
-
An A-level student has started a campaign
to scrap any external exam assessments in Wales this year, calling for grades
to be decided by teachers
-
A large London plumbing firm plans to rewrite all of its
workers' contracts to require them to be vaccinated against coronavirus
What’s happening in the UK?
Morning and welcome to our live page. Here are the main coronavirus headlines from the UK this morning: