WHO team lands in China to probe virus origins

Matteo Renzi's party had three ministers in the Italian government

Former Italian PM Matteo Renzi has triggered a political crisis in the middle of the pandemic, by pulling his ministers out of the government in a row over how to spend billions of euros of EU Covid recovery funding. The current Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte now has to find a way to prop up his coalition.

Germany’s public health agency has reported a new daily high of 1,244 deaths in a 24-hour period. The south-western state of Bavaria will next week try to reduce the spread of cases by requiring shoppers or anyone going on public transport to wear an FFP2 facemask, which is both thicker and more expensive.

The Dutch cabinet is considering imposing a first Covid curfew to reduce the spread of the virus. A lockdown was imposed last month but a 20:00 to 04:00 ban on movement could come into effect from the weekend, particularly with the aim of stopping young people moving around.

Tight curfews are already in place in 25 areas of France, beginning as early as 18:00, and French ministers will consider later whether that should be extended. Prime Minister Jean Castex will reveal the latest strategy at 17:00 GMT today.

Spain last night registered a record 38.869 new infections in 24 hours – 53% higher than the day before. The Balearic Islands, Extremadura and Madrid are among the areas with high rates of infection. Heavy snow has added to the crisis in recent days, with staffing problems and increased medical emergencies.