WHO team lands in China to probe virus origins

Covid political crisis in Italy: Latest around Europe
Former Italian PM Matteo
Renzi has triggered a political crisis in the middle of the pandemic, by
pulling his ministers out of the government in a row over how to spend billions of euros of EU Covid recovery
funding. The current Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte now has to find a way to prop
up his coalition.
Germany’s public health agency has reported a new daily high of 1,244 deaths in a 24-hour period. The south-western state of Bavaria will next week try to reduce the spread of cases by requiring shoppers or anyone going on public transport to wear an FFP2 facemask, which is both thicker and more expensive.
The Dutch cabinet is
considering imposing a first Covid curfew to reduce the spread of the virus. A
lockdown was imposed last month but a 20:00 to 04:00 ban on movement could
come into effect from the weekend, particularly with the aim of stopping young
people moving around.
Tight curfews are already in
place in 25 areas of France, beginning as early as 18:00, and French
ministers will consider later whether that should be extended. Prime Minister
Jean Castex will reveal the latest strategy at 17:00 GMT today.
Spain last night registered a record 38.869 new infections in 24
hours – 53% higher than the day before. The Balearic Islands, Extremadura and
Madrid are among the areas with high rates of infection. Heavy snow has added
to the crisis in recent days, with staffing problems and increased medical
emergencies.
Signs Covid cases are plateauing in some areas - Ferguson
There are signs the number of coronavirus cases may be "plateauing" in some areas of England and Wales, a leading epidemiologist has said.
Prof
Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, whose modelling led to the first national lockdown in March, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that in London and some areas of south-east and eastern England, hospital admission may also have plateaued.
However, he said case numbers and hospital admissions were still going up in other areas and warned it would take longer for hospital bed occupancy and deaths to start going down.
"But overall at a national level we are seeing the rate of growth slow," he added.
He also warned the government needed to be "very cautious" about relaxing restrictions and ensure as many vulnerable people were vaccinated as possible first.
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate virus origin
After a number of
hold-ups and delays, a team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO)
has arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan to investigate the origin of the
coronavirus pandemic.
The group of 10
scientists will quarantine for two weeks before interviewing people from research
institutes, hospitals and the seafood market linked to the initial outbreak in late
2019.
China has faced
criticism – notably from the US – over whether it was fully transparent when
the virus first emerged there. For months now, Beijing has insisted the origins
of the virus came from elsewhere.
Professor
Dale Fisher of the WHO told the BBC he hoped the world would consider this a
scientific visit. "It's not about politics or blame but getting to the bottom of a
scientific question," he said.
Prof Fisher added that most
scientists believed that the virus was a "natural event".
US President-elect
Joe Biden is due to unveil his coronavirus relief plans, which are expected to
include $2,000 (£1,467) stimulus payments for families that Donald Trump had called for
Around 1,200 international tennis players have begun arriving in Melbourne to quarantine for two weeks ahead of next month’s Australia Open
From today, people in Lebanon are under a 24-hour curfew preventing them from leaving their homes for the next 11 days, with few exemptions. Shopping in supermarkets is no longer allowed, with people having to rely on deliveries
Past Covid-19 infection may provide 'months of immunity'
Most people who have had Covid-19 are protected from catching it
again for at least five months, a study led by Public Health England shows.
Past
infection gave people 83% protection from reinfection, compared with those who
had never had the virus, scientists found.
But
experts warn some people do catch Covid-19 again - and can infect others.
And
officials stress people should follow the stay-at-home rules whether or not
they have had the virus.
Edited by Sarah Fowler
After months of negotiations, a team from the World Health Organization has finally arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic
-
Some 270 million doses of vaccines have been secured for the African continent, on top of 600 million already promised, but is still not enough to vaccinate everyone who needs it
-
US President-elect
Joe Biden is due to unveil his coronavirus relief plans, which are expected to
include $2,000 (£1,467) stimulus payments for families that Donald Trump had called for
-
Around 1,200 international tennis players have begun arriving in Melbourne to quarantine for two weeks ahead of next month’s Australia Open
-
From today, people in Lebanon are under a 24-hour curfew preventing them from leaving their homes for the next 11 days, with few exemptions. Shopping in supermarkets is no longer allowed, with people having to rely on deliveries
-
Most people who have had Covid-19 are protected from catching it
again for at least five months, a study shows
-
Six High Street pharmacies in England will start
vaccinating people from priority groups today, with 200 providing jabs in
the next two weeks
-
A new rule requiring arrivals to the UK to show proof of a
negative test has been pushed back from Friday to Monday to give travellers
more time to prepare, the
government has said
-
Meanwhile, a government committee is meeting today to discuss
whether to stop flights from Brazil coming to the UK because of concern about a
new variant of the virus believed to have emerged there
-
People travelling by rail during lockdown are being urged to
double-check train times, as
services are being reduced
-
Covid-19 patients in England's busiest intensive care units in
2020 were 20% more likely to die, new
research has found
'Early signs of optimism' in Scotland
There are some "early signs of optimism" in Scotland, with the virus not accelerating as fast as it had been, the country's deputy first minister has said.
John Swinney told BBC Breakfast Scotland had seen a "massive growth" in the 10 days after Boxing Day but "we are not seeing that rate of increase being sustained".
However, he urged people to continue following the rules to reduce the pressure on the NHS and stop the virus circulating.
On Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced lockdown restrictions would be tightened further in Scotland, with only shops selling essential items allowed to offer click and collect and takeaways no longer able to allow customers indoors.
