Intensive care staff report mental health distress

China's vaccines, record US daily deaths and other world headlines
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the
Here are some of the latest developments in the UK:
‘The guilt is just too much’: NHS workers on intensive care trauma
Sima Kotecha
BBC News
More now on one of the top stories in the UK this morning – that many hospital staff treating the sickest patients during the first wave of the pandemic were left traumatised by the experience.
That's according to a study by King's College London, which found nearly half of the 709 intensive care workers that took part reported symptoms of severe anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or problem drinking, as the first wave eased.
One in seven had thoughts of self-harming or being "better off dead". Just over half reported good well-being.
Nursing staff were more likely to report feelings of distress than doctors or other clinical staff in the anonymous web-based survey, which was carried out in June and July last year.
Victoria Sullivan, an intensive care nurse at Queen's Hospital in Romford, said she often can't sleep because she's thinking about what is happening at the hospital.
Her worst moment was breaking the news of a death on the phone, she said, adding that the screams from the patient's relatives "will honestly stay with me forever".
"Telling someone over the phone and all you can say is 'I'm really sorry', whilst they're crying their heart out, is quite traumatising," she said.
"Although you're saying how sorry you are, in the back of your mind, you're also thinking: 'I've got three other patients I've got to go and see, the infusions need drawing up, and meds need to be given and a nurse needs support'.
"The guilt is just too much."
And here are the main world headlines:
UK government considers 24-hour vaccine pilot
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
The Department of Health and Social Care is considering a pilot scheme to offer Covid vaccinations 24 hours a day at some locations in the UK.
This would be aimed at NHS workers who do night shifts or other shift patterns rather than the general public.
We'll bring you more information as we get it.
