A nurse wearing PPE works on a patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in St George's Hospital in Tooting, south-west London

Intensive care staff report mental health distress

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Vicky Baker

All times stated are UK

  1. ‘The guilt is just too much’: NHS workers on intensive care trauma

    Sima Kotecha

    BBC News

    Video content

    Video caption: ICU hospital staff: 'Scared, sad, petrified, worried'

    More now on one of the top stories in the UK this morning – that many hospital staff treating the sickest patients during the first wave of the pandemic were left traumatised by the experience.

    That's according to a study by King's College London, which found nearly half of the 709 intensive care workers that took part reported symptoms of severe anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or problem drinking, as the first wave eased.

    One in seven had thoughts of self-harming or being "better off dead". Just over half reported good well-being.

    Nursing staff were more likely to report feelings of distress than doctors or other clinical staff in the anonymous web-based survey, which was carried out in June and July last year.

    Victoria Sullivan, an intensive care nurse at Queen's Hospital in Romford, said she often can't sleep because she's thinking about what is happening at the hospital.

    Her worst moment was breaking the news of a death on the phone, she said, adding that the screams from the patient's relatives "will honestly stay with me forever".

    "Telling someone over the phone and all you can say is 'I'm really sorry', whilst they're crying their heart out, is quite traumatising," she said.

    "Although you're saying how sorry you are, in the back of your mind, you're also thinking: 'I've got three other patients I've got to go and see, the infusions need drawing up, and meds need to be given and a nurse needs support'.

    "The guilt is just too much."

  2. China's vaccines, record US daily deaths and other world headlines

    A health official holds ampules with China's Sinovac vaccine in Beijing. File photo
    Copyright: Reuters

    And here are the main world headlines:

    • China's Sinovac vaccine has been found to be 50.4% effective in Brazilian clinical trials
    • Indonesia has begun a mass vaccination programme using CoronaVac - another vaccine developed in China
    • Japan is expanding a state of emergency from the Tokyo area to seven more prefectures
    • The US had 4,470 Covid-related deaths over the past 24 hours on Tuesday - the new daily record, according to Johns Hopkins university
    • World Health Organization experts are due to arrive to China's Wuhan city to begin investigating the origins of the Covid

  3. UK government considers 24-hour vaccine pilot

    Adam Fleming

    Chief political correspondent

    The Department of Health and Social Care is considering a pilot scheme to offer Covid vaccinations 24 hours a day at some locations in the UK.

    This would be aimed at NHS workers who do night shifts or other shift patterns rather than the general public.

    We'll bring you more information as we get it.

  4. 'Traumatised' NHS staff, and other UK headlines

    Stock image of ICU staff
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the latest developments in the UK:

    • Many hospital staff treating the sickest patients during the first wave of the UK’s epidemic were left traumatised by the experience, a study suggests. Nearly half of the 709 participants reported symptoms of severe anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or problem drinking
    • Caterers must "urgently" improve the quality of food parcels being provided to the poorest pupils in England while schools are closed during the national lockdown, a minister has said. It comes after footballer Marcus Rashford shared images of some parcels online, calling them "not good enough"
    • Parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities are calling for teachers in special schools to be vaccinated against Covid-19
    • And customs operators have pleaded with the government to prioritise vaccinations for staff they insist are key front-line workers, in the effort to keep vital supplies flowing into the UK
Back to top