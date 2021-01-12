UK police chief calls rule-breaking 'preposterous'

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The UK’s most senior police officer says it is “preposterous” that anyone could be unaware of the need to follow the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, says Covid rule-breakers are now "increasingly likely" to be fined by officers.

Writing in the Times, she says people are still holding house parties, raves and gambling gatherings in basements.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said tighter measures cannot be ruled out.

We’ll hear more from the commissioner on Radio 4’s Today programme at about 8:10 GMT - and we'll bring you the latest here on our live page.

Read our story here