UK police chief calls rule-breaking 'preposterous'

The UK's most senior police officer says it is "preposterous" that anyone could be unaware of the need to follow the coronavirus lockdown rules. Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, says Covid rule-breakers are now "increasingly likely" to be fined by officers. Writing in the Times, she says people are still holding house parties, raves and gambling gatherings in basements. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said tighter measures cannot be ruled out. We'll hear more from the commissioner on Radio 4's Today programme at about 8:10 GMT - and we'll bring you the latest here on our live page.
Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, has
warned Covid rule-breakers are now "increasingly likely"
to be fined by officers
Health
Secretary Matt Hancock has said tighter measures in England cannot be ruled out and has pleaded
for people to follow the rules
The Scottish government's cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday
to discuss restrictions
The Northern Ireland executive is also meeting amid
mounting hospital pressures, with First Minister Arlene Foster saying
ministers have few options left to tighten lockdown rules
A study has found about half of patients
admitted to Welsh intensive care units during the second wave of the
pandemic have died
Travellers from the United Arab Emirates arriving in the UK
now need to self-isolate for 10 days, after the country was removed from the listof travel corridors
And pre-departure Covid-19 testing will be required for
everyone travelling to the UK from 04:00 GMT on Friday
Figures show retailers suffered their worst annual
sales performance on record in 2020, a year dominated by the impact
of Covid-19
An eye health charity is recommending people learn the
"20-20-20" rule to protect their sight, as lockdown has increased
people's time using screens
What's happening in the UK?
Good morning and welcome to our live page. Here are your main UK coronavirus headlines this morning: