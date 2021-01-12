Police presence before a proposed anti-lockdown protest in Clapham Common, London, 9 Jan 2021

UK police chief calls rule-breaking 'preposterous'

  1. Rule-breakers 'increasingly likely' to be fined - Cressida Dick

    The UK’s most senior police officer says it is “preposterous” that anyone could be unaware of the need to follow the coronavirus lockdown rules.

    Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, says Covid rule-breakers are now "increasingly likely" to be fined by officers.

    Writing in the Times, she says people are still holding house parties, raves and gambling gatherings in basements.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said tighter measures cannot be ruled out.

    We’ll hear more from the commissioner on Radio 4’s Today programme at about 8:10 GMT - and we'll bring you the latest here on our live page.

  2. What's happening in the UK?

    Good morning and welcome to our live page. Here are your main UK coronavirus headlines this morning:

